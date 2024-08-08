Is It Too Late To Buy CATDOG? CatDog Price Soars 20% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The CatDog value soared 20% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0005219 as of 5.15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that reached $4.28 million.

The undertaking’s value began to develop quickly after the announcement that its native token, CATDOG, acquired paired towards Tether’s USDT on AscendEX on July 31, beginning at 12 UTC.

$CATDOG/USDT buying and selling on AscendEX begins right now at 12:00 (UTC) Pair: https://t.co/pYooY3KzRW https://t.co/KsKsNKHVPs — CATDOG 🐱🐶 (@catdog_meme) July 31, 2024

Earlier than that, the younger undertaking introduced that it had submitted the request to confirm token provide by way of CoinGecko. The undertaking additionally already donated over $100k to a number of charities in late July, and it’s engaged on getting listed on CoinMarketCap.

Vote for $CATDOG to get listed on @CoinMarketCap: 1. Go to https://t.co/lSxLQeTG4E 2. Log in or join on CMC 3. Smash that 👍 button pic.twitter.com/tpfe5H9jpz — CATDOG 🐱🐶 (@catdog_meme) July 29, 2024

In different phrases, the undertaking has been engaged on increasing its attain, turning into extra obtainable, but it surely additionally donated cash to noble causes, indicating its a respectable meme coin that seeks to assist and develop. Its engagement attracted others, and the undertaking’s value surged, particularly with the brand new AscendEX itemizing behind it.

Nevertheless, many are actually asking whether or not is it too late to spend money on the token now.

CatDog Worth Prediction

CatDog has seen a robust value improve within the final 24 hours, even going up 25% in a day earlier than seeing a minor correction that at the moment places it 20% larger than yesterday. Nevertheless, with the crypto market being extraordinarily risky proper now, it’s troublesome to say with certainty what’s going to occur subsequent.

The market has been dictating the general pattern, and proper now, the bulls and the bears are switching locations very often. Previously few weeks, the weekend would normally deliver a robust value surge, adopted by a correction all through the remainder of the week. If this sample holds, then proper now is perhaps one of the best time to purchase CATDOG.

The undertaking’s personal technical indicators counsel that purchasing proper now might be helpful. Its Bollinger bands, for instance, stay fairly extensive, despite the fact that they did slender down barely in the previous couple of hours.

Then, there’s the undertaking’s Relative Power Index (RSI), which has been fluctuating between the impartial zone at 50 and the overbought space at 70. Proper now, it’s as soon as once more beginning to develop, going from the impartial space to the overbought zone, suggesting that merchants are beginning to purchase once more after taking beforehand taking revenue.

However, contemplating {that a} rally is perhaps coming over the weekend, this new value surge might doubtlessly develop into one thing larger and take CATDOG larger than earlier than. As talked about, the fixed adjustments within the crypto business make it not possible to make a very correct prediction, however one factor to bear in mind is that it is best to control the token’s efficiency over the previous couple of days, and be able to make your transfer when the situations are proper.

Promising Various To CatDog

Whereas CatDog’s value reveals that there’s promise for future development, buyers and merchants troubled by the present meme coin droop may wish to think about another that’s sheltered from volatility.

That is the place meme cash at the moment nonetheless in presale come into play, and one getting numerous consideration proper now could be Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT).

Shiba Shootout is a meme coin undertaking impressed by Shiba Inu, but it surely places the favored canine meme right into a Wild West setting. The undertaking doubles as a GameFi undertaking that makes use of the P2E mannequin, which means that it has its personal sport that can reward gamers as they win cowboy duels.

A fundamental model of the sport is already out and obtainable on each Google Play and the Apple App Retailer, however it’s nonetheless ready on the replace that can reward gamers with SHIBASHOOT tokens for successful battles with different gunslingers. This Web3 replace is more likely to arrive across the time when SHIBASHOOT ICO ends, and the token enters circulation.

1 day left earlier than the subsequent value improve! 1 $SHIBASHOOT = $0.0197 🤠 Be part of Shiba ShootOut Token! Stake, win, and have Wild West enjoyable! 🌵💰 Do not miss out. Purchase $SHIBASHOOT https://t.co/OmlNvMLbUw pic.twitter.com/AswaQJBiVk — shibashootout (@shibashootout) August 2, 2024

Influential crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated lately that the token might be the subsequent 10x crypto, and perhaps the subsequent Shiba Inu.

If you need to hitch buyers who’ve pumped greater than $863k into SHIBASHOOT, you should purchase the token now for $0.0197. A value hike is coming in lower than 21 hours, so purchase earlier than then to get the bottom fee.

Purchase SHIBASHOOT on the official web site right here with ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit score/debit card.

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

