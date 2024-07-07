Is It Too Late To Buy BONK? Bonk Price Surges 5% And This GambleFi Token Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Bonk value is up 5% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.00002515 as of 09:57 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that soared 102%.

With this surge, BONK joins Floki (FLOKI) in outperforming high sector tokens, as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) flash crimson.

As BONK bulls present power, merchants say the Bonk value is primed for a bullish transfer.

$bonk is trying actually good right here curiously, not many are speaking about it… but pic.twitter.com/rLTmfMih7M — Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Man’) 🎒 (@theunipcs) July 2, 2024

Some ascribe the power within the Bonk value to meme coin exhaustion, with standard dealer Crypto Chase anticipating a 50% transfer up.

$BONK replace BONK buys up good, roughly 50% achieve. Coming into resistance right here, cope with that as you please. My bag is spot so I am largely chilling (will trim some), however will preserve some as properly for increased over time. Sub .02 was key for me, identical to 58.8K was key for me on $BTC. https://t.co/WxpJQCU35q pic.twitter.com/WRIQA6VNv7 — Crypto Chase (@Crypto_Chase) July 2, 2024

Bonk Worth Prediction

The Bonk value is buying and selling with a bullish bias, consolidating inside an ascending parallel channel on the four-hour timeframe. The meme coin appears poised for extra features as a number of technical indicators flash bullish.

For starters, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is properly above the imply degree of fifty, with outlined increased lows to point out a strengthening bullish momentum. In the identical manner, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) above its sign line (orange band) as each oscillators maintain in constructive territory.

Put collectively, these momentum indicators counsel the bulls have the benefit and the Bonk value may lengthen north. In such a directional bias, nevertheless, solely a steady shut above the 61.8% Fibonacci indicator at $0.00002950 on the four-hour timeframe would make BONK enticing to purchase.

For skeptics, nevertheless, contemplate ready for the Bonk value to shut above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.00003274. This is able to mark the escape of BONK out of mucky waters.

GeckoTerminal: BONK/USD 4-hour chart

However, if the bears have their manner and the Bonk value slips beneath the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.00002490, it may provoke a unload. In a dire case, an prolonged fall beneath the decrease trendline of the ascending parallel channel would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Such a directional bias may ship the Bonk value spiraling to the depths of the $0.00001903 assist flooring, earlier than doable restoration.

Because the Bonk value defends its uptrend, forward-looking meme coin merchants are flocking to Mega Cube (DICE). Specialists anticipate an explosion for this GambleFi crypto after launch with YouTuber Jon Buying and selling saying it has 100x potential.

Promising Various To Bonk

DICE, the ticker for the Mega Cube challenge, is a longtime on line casino challenge with a person base that exceeds 50,000. It boasts over 11,000 energetic gamers, and month-to-month wagers exceeding $50 million.

🎉 $DICE is LIVE once more! 🎉 Now you can use $DICE immediately on Mega Cube On line casino and Telegram! 🍾 Whenever you wager with $DICE, you unlock entry to: Unique cashbacks$DICE-specific promotions and tournaments

Staking with unbelievable APYs

Entry into upcoming airdrops

And far… pic.twitter.com/qvIW0mqtgA — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 2, 2024

The challenge is the primary GambleFi challenge on the Solana blockchain, and goals to problem the on line casino sector titan, Rollbit Coin. It additionally appears to emulate earlier presales like TG.On line casino, which exploded 4x on launch.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Comply with the hyperlink beneath to purchase in a number of simple steps – not satisfied, view our causes beneath ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Worth: 1 $DICE = $0.0825 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to develop into the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/wI2jy30ntr — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 28, 2024

Mega Cube presents buyers and gamers quite a lot of rewards. These embody tournaments and day by day rewards to holders which can be primarily based on the on line casino’s efficiency.

You may also earn passive earnings by the platform’s staking choice, with 10% of $DICE’s complete 420 million tokens allotted as staking rewards.

Restricted version NFTs that grant gamers particular privileges and extra rewards can even be despatched to randomly chosen customers on the platform.

Anybody who buys into DICE throughout its present ICO section will stand the prospect to obtain early fowl bonuses as properly.

The challenge’s presale has raised greater than $1.58 million as buyers purchase the DICE token for $0.0866.

In case you are concerned about what Mega Cube presents, then purchase quickly as a result of a value hike is coming in below six days.

Go to and purchase Mega Cube right here.

