Is It Too Late To Buy BOME? Book Of Meme Price Soars 14% And This Might Be the Next Crypto To Explode

The E book of Meme value surged 14% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01076 as of three:20 a.m. EST on a 211% leap in buying and selling quantity to $264 million.

The resurgence in exercise round BOME can also be evident from its rising futures open curiosity, which surged 14% prior to now seven days to $60.25 million.

E book Of Meme Value Spikes Above the Falling Channel

After an extended interval of declining costs, marked by a bearish wedge sample, the favored meme coin E book of Meme (BOME) has begun to rebound.

BOME value bulls have regained momentum after a downturn, which noticed the bears push the worth all the way down to the $0.008126 help zone. The double backside formation has given the bulls the increase they wanted to raise the worth above the falling wedge.

Moreover, the BOME value has surged above the 50 Easy Shifting Common (SMA), breaking out of the bearish channel. This shift in momentum signifies an upward pattern, with bulls pushing the worth greater in hopes of reaching a brand new all-time excessive.

Somewhat push to the upside might push the worth above the 200 SMA, which presently acts as a barrier to the worth.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) additionally displays this uptrend, shifting above the 50 midline degree and retracing across the 70 overbought zone. At the moment hovering round 67, the RSI suggests robust shopping for strain. If momentum continues to extend, the RSI may transfer into the overbought zone above 70, signalling heightened shopping for curiosity and reinforcing BOME’s bullish outlook.

The MACD (Shifting Common Convergence Divergence) indicator additional confirms the bullish pattern. The blue common line has crossed above the orange sign line on the impartial degree, indicating a shift in direction of bullish momentum. Furthermore, the histogram bars recommend unfavorable momentum in value motion, supporting the bullish sentiment.

E book Of Meme Value Prediction: Bull Rally Forward?

Regardless of a slight rebound, BOME appears able to commerce above the 200 SMA resistance. The bullish shifting common has enabled the bulls to push the worth again above the falling channel, aiming for the earlier excessive of $0.01310. If they’ll break by means of this degree, the bulls may propel the worth to $0.01390 within the coming days.

Nevertheless, the bears may regain management, inflicting the worth to fall to the $0.01052 help zone, which aligns with the channel’s higher trendline. If this degree is breached, the worth may drop additional to the $0.009859 help zone.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Presale Nears $1.2 Million

Bullish sentiment round BOME is matched by sentiment in direction of the brand new presale Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), which is hovering in direction of $1.2 million in funds raised.

🚀 $1,000,000 raised! 🚀 The last word chain is damaged. From right here on, we’re taking it to the following degree. Prepare for the final word Layer 2 this summer time. 🐸⛓️🧠 pic.twitter.com/tS2JSi8rHq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 27, 2024

Pepe Unchained is launching its personal Layer 2 community, providing unimaginable pace, scalability, and far decrease charges because it brings PEPE by-product tokens into the fashionable period.

This devoted community will allow transaction speeds 100 occasions quicker than most meme cash on Ethereum.

Who’s prepared for the following stage of Pepe’s journey? 🚀 A brand new dimension of Pepe has been unlocked! Be part of Pepe’s Layer 2 now and expertise the long run. 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/8NGeDIdXUg — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 26, 2024

The staff behind Pepe Unchained can also be providing beneficiant rewards for early consumers. These becoming a member of the present presale should buy the meme coin and make the most of a staking alternative that provides a 1,650% Annual Share Yield (APY).

Widespread Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says Pepe Unchained might be the following 10X PEPE by-product.

PEPU tokens are presently priced at $0.0081288. However with a value hike scheduled in lower than two days, purchase quickly to safe the perfect deal.

Purchase PEPU on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

