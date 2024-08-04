Is It Too Late To Buy BOME? BOOK OF MEME Price Pumps 9% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The E book of Meme worth surged 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01127 as of 4.40 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that jumped 30% to $393.9 million.

BOME is a well-liked meme coin that goals to immortalize memes by recording them on the blockchain. The undertaking has been one of many highest gainers ever because it launched, and it used each alternative to develop and increase in worth.

High mover second day working for $BOME Doing extra in 24h quantity than all different meme cash outdoors of the highest 3 💡 pic.twitter.com/mYsHRgfhWK — WATASHI CRYPTO (@watashicrypto) July 29, 2024

Even proper now, whereas many meme cash and different cryptos plunge, BOME is seeing a worth surge that has taken it to the best level it has seen up to now month.

E book of Meme didn’t report any main developments that will affect its worth just lately, so the surge that it’s at the moment experiencing probably comes from merchants’ personal bullishness on the undertaking.

E book of Meme Worth Prediction

The E book Of Meme worth skyrocketed during the last two days, reaching the best level within the final 30 days. Nevertheless, many are questioning if is there nonetheless time to purchase BOME now or if the chance already handed.

The undertaking’s technical indicators are exhibiting indicators of utmost bullish sentiment, with the Bollinger bands seeing a serious widening. The token’s worth continues to push the higher band additional up, which can be a bullish signal.

Nevertheless, with regards to the token’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth, it has already ventured into the overbought space. Whereas this can be a bullish sign that reveals that merchants and traders are shopping for the token, each time the RSI goes past the worth of 70, many see it as an indication that they need to begin promoting.

E book of Meme Worth Could Drop

Proper now, the RSI worth has reached the worth of 75.6, which could trigger crypto customers to take revenue as a substitute of HODLing, by which case the value is prone to begin dropping. With the remainder of the market at the moment seeing a correction, a sudden sell-off might trigger BOME to fall in step with different cryptos and begin correcting as properly.

For the second, that is solely hypothesis, and it’s simply as doable that the bulls will keep sturdy and proceed pushing the BOME worth additional up. However, the undertaking seemingly encountered a resistance on the worth of $0.011, and it stays to be seen whether or not or not it might probably breach it.

A Promising Different to E book Of Meme

Whereas E book of Meme looks like it nonetheless has some power left, some might argue that it has already skyrocketed excessive sufficient for it to be too late to enter now.

That may make now a great time to search for a promising different. One such alternative would possibly properly be Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT), a Shiba Inu spinoff that places the favored canine coin right into a Wild West setting.

The undertaking has develop into extraordinarily standard, particularly with the launch of a primary model of its recreation, Shiba Sharpshooter, which is at the moment obtainable on the Google Play and the Apple App Retailer alike.

The sport introduces new characters like Marshal Shiba, in addition to the fictional city of Shiba Gulch, the place the gameplay takes place. You possibly can obtain and play the sport proper now, however quickly it can obtain a Web3 replace, turning it right into a P2E recreation with the SHIBASHOOT token as its foreign money.

BOOM!!! 🎉 One other big achievement for #SHIBASHOOT 🐶 We have efficiently raised over $800,000! 💵 The thrill with #SHIBASHOOT retains rising, keep tuned for extra updates! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/l6hZyaHhjk — shibashootout (@shibashootout) July 29, 2024

Even standard crypto YouTube channels corresponding to 99Bitcoins are getting excited over the token, believing that it has 100x potential. It has already raised greater than $833k.

Shiba Shootout tokens at the moment price $0.0197 every. A worth hike is due in lower than 4 days so purchase earlier than then for the greatest deal.

Go to the official SHIBASHOOT web site right here.

