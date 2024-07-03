High tides are pictured after Hurricane Beryl in Santo Domingo on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2 after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean.

Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Jamaica? Track storm’s projected path

by

Hurricane Beryl was downgraded from a Class 5 storm to Class 4 Tuesday, after unleashing winds of 160 mph because it moved by means of the Caribbean, however Beryl continues to convey “life-threatening wind and storm surge” to residents in its path.

At the least three individuals died after after Beryl reached the Carriacou Island in Grenada Monday with 150-mph winds that destroyed properties within the nation, in addition to Union Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Harm occurred in 90% of properties throughout the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The storm grew to become the earliest recorded Class 5 hurricane ever surpassing the earlier document by greater than two weeks. The document was beforehand held by Hurricane Emily on July 17, 2005.

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle mentioned Beryl will stay a robust menace because it continues on a west-northwest path at almost 22 mph.

Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Jamaica?

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to go over close to Jamaica on Wednesday bringing “life-threatening winds and storm surge,” the NHC mentioned.

Forecasters count on the storm surge alongside the Jamaican coast to be wherever from 5 to eight ft excessive with harmful winds. The middle suggested residents to organize as quickly as potential.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment