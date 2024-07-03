Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Jamaica? Track storm’s projected path

Hurricane Beryl was downgraded from a Class 5 storm to Class 4 Tuesday, after unleashing winds of 160 mph because it moved by means of the Caribbean, however Beryl continues to convey “life-threatening wind and storm surge” to residents in its path.

At the least three individuals died after after Beryl reached the Carriacou Island in Grenada Monday with 150-mph winds that destroyed properties within the nation, in addition to Union Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Harm occurred in 90% of properties throughout the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The storm grew to become the earliest recorded Class 5 hurricane ever surpassing the earlier document by greater than two weeks. The document was beforehand held by Hurricane Emily on July 17, 2005.

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle mentioned Beryl will stay a robust menace because it continues on a west-northwest path at almost 22 mph.

Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Jamaica?

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to go over close to Jamaica on Wednesday bringing “life-threatening winds and storm surge,” the NHC mentioned.

Forecasters count on the storm surge alongside the Jamaican coast to be wherever from 5 to eight ft excessive with harmful winds. The middle suggested residents to organize as quickly as potential.

“Winds are anticipated to first attain tropical storm energy early on Wednesday,” the NHC mentioned, “making exterior preparations troublesome or harmful.”

As much as 12 inches of rain is feasible in remoted components of the nation and the Barahona Peninsula within the southwest Dominican Republic. Each flash flooding and mudslides are potential.

Will Beryl attain the Cayman Islands

Beryl is forecast to go close to the Cayman Islands on Thursday, bringing torrential rain that might presumably increase water ranges by 2 to 4 ft above regular tide ranges, forecasters say.

A hurricane watch was issued for the southern coast of Haiti on Tuesday with tropical storm circumstances forecast for the nation and the Dominican Republic. Officers urge anybody within the Cayman Islands, Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula and the Gulf to intently monitor Beryl’s path.

Whereas the storm is anticipated to weaken later within the week, Beryl continues to be forecasted to stay at hurricane energy within the northwestern Caribbean.

Hurricane Beryl path tracker

This forecast monitor reveals the probably path of the middle of the storm. It doesn’t illustrate the complete width of the storm or its impacts, and the middle of the storm is more likely to journey exterior the cone as much as 33% of the time.

Hurricane Beryl spaghetti fashions

Illustrations embody an array of forecast instruments and fashions, and never all are created equal. The hurricane middle makes use of solely the highest 4 or 5 highest performing fashions to assist make its forecasts.

Atlantic storm tracker

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, Susan Miller, John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, Dinah Voyles Pulver & Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY; Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY-Community Florida