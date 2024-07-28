Is Dexter Alive? Michael C. Hall on ‘Resurrection’ Return After ‘New Blood’ Death

By some means, Dexter will probably be again.

Michael C. Corridor will lead Showtime/Paramount+’s upcoming “Dexter” sequel sequence, “Dexter: Resurrection,” which is about to comply with the occasions of the final sequel sequence, “Dexter: New Blood.” The large query is how will that be doable for the reason that 2022 finale noticed the serial killer bleeding out within the freezing chilly.

On the time, creator and showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that “Dexter is useless.” So, how is he again now that that’s been confirmed?

“Was it?” Corridor coyly requested on the Selection studio, introduced by Google TV, at San Diego Comedian-Con. “I don’t know what I’m approved to say apart from, it’s actually chilly on the market.”

“Dexter” aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, with “Dexter: New Blood,” a restricted sequence, airing for one season from 2021 to 2022, selecting up 10 years after the unique finale.

“Dexter: Resurrection,” set to debut in Summer time 2025, will decide up “proper the place we left off,” Corridor mentioned. Plus, this can doubtless be an ongoing drama, reasonably than restricted. It might “probably” be a number of seasons.

The unique “Dexter” has had a latest resurgence, rising on the Neilsen charts and touchdown within the No. 2 spot for the week of June 24 with 1.48 billion viewing minutes throughout all platforms.

Jennifer Carpenter as Deb and Michael C. Corridor as Dexter in “Dexter: New Blood”

Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

“It’s unbelievable,” he informed Selection of the brand new reputation. “There’s one thing about this world, one thing about this character that captivates individuals.”

What that’s, Corridor doesn’t know.

“It’s exhausting to say. I believe there’s many various methods this present appeals to individuals as there are individuals who watch it. However I believe possibly a biding factor is, in a world by which we really feel a way of being uncontrolled individuals like spending time with a personality who’s taking his personal, distinctive management of his little nook of the world,” he defined. “I believe all of us have our shadow facet that we cope with and Dexter’s is clearly a little bit weightier than most. Folks get pleasure from spending time with somebody who’s doing his greatest to take duty for that facet in his kind of outside-the-box method and morally gray method. Folks, I believe, relish the invitation to determine with somebody who’s contending with this a lot darkness, and possibly contending with it in a method that’s arguably admirable — although he’s doing what he’s doing.”

On the finish of “New Blood,” Dexter noticed his sister Deb (Jennifer Morgan) by way of a flashback. Within the new sequence, the beloved character might return once more. “By no means say by no means. This world has kind of magical aspect, so I wouldn’t definitively say no to any proposition,” he informed Selection. “There’s an entire forged of characters that populate his wider world and have the potential to re-emerge.”

Earlier seasons of each exhibits can be found for subscribers on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.