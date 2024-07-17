Is Bronny James a pro? Jaylen Brown doesn’t think so: He’s with Lakers ‘because of his name’

Lakers guard Bronny James struggled towards the Boston Celtics throughout Summer season League play Monday in Las Vegas. He scored two factors on one-for-five capturing and went zero for 3 from three-point vary. (Adam Hagy / NBAE by way of Getty Photographs)

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown had courtside seats to look at his Boston Celtics beat the Lakers in a Summer season League recreation Monday night time.

Meaning he had a front-row view of one of many NBA’s most talked-about rookies, Bronny James, the son and now teammate of Lakers famous person LeBron James. The fifty fifth total decide of this 12 months’s draft began the sport, performed 25 minutes and completed with two factors on one-for-five capturing, three rebounds, one help and two turnovers. He was zero for 3 from three-point vary, together with two airballs.

At one level in the course of the recreation, TV cameras caught Brown as he turned to his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA participant, and gave an evaluation of the youthful James’ play. Whereas there is no such thing as a audio accessible of the dialog, Brown seems to say, “I do not assume Bronny is a professional.”

Gondrezick seems to reply, partially, “I believe he’ll be on the G League workforce, for certain.”

Brown seems to answer, partially, “Due to his identify, he’s gonna be with the Lakers.”

Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese was in attendance with Brown and Gondrezick, however wasn’t a part of the Bronny James chat.

Early Tuesday morning, Brown retweeted a video exhibiting the dialog between him and Gondrezick and didn’t deny what was broadly reported the couple mentioned. As an alternative, he provided extra ideas on the 19-year-old former USC participant becoming a member of his 39-year-old father as a member of the Lakers.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you within the nba,” Brown wrote. “It displays greatness and longevity! Bronny has all of the instruments round him to achieve success I sit up for watching his progress.”

LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time main scorer and is getting into his twenty second season. Prior to now, he publicly talked about his want to someday play on the identical workforce as his oldest son however had backed off these statements extra lately.

Bronny James suffered sudden cardiac arrest throughout a Trojans exercise final summer time however was in a position to begin enjoying with the workforce Dec. 10. In 25 video games as a USC freshman, he averaged 4.8 factors, 2.8 rebounds and a pair of.1 assists.

He declared for the draft this spring and labored out for under two groups, the Lakers and Phoenix Suns, earlier than being drafted within the second spherical by his dad’s workforce. On July 3, Bronny James signed a assured contract with the workforce, agreeing to a four-year deal that could possibly be price practically $8 million. The identical day, LeBron James re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal that included a no-trade clause and a participant possibility for the second season.

Bronny James has had a tough summer time for the Lakers. In 4 video games, he has scored a complete of 17 factors on seven-of-31 capturing and has missed all 15 of his three-point pictures.

