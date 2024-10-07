Is Brighton vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Pictures)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur within the Premier League in Sunday afternoon’s large match – and it’s one which might be vastly entertaining, given the scoring type of each groups.

The Seagulls are ninth with two wins from six within the high flight, with a complete of ten objectives scored or conceded of their final two fixtures alone – whereas Spurs, one place above them, have scored three in every of their final two within the high flight and 12 throughout the season general.

Ange Postecoglou’s facet have been additionally in midweek motion to earn a slender win within the Europa League with a rotated workforce, placing Spurs effectively in rivalry to get via the league section already, six factors from two video games on the board there.

Consistency is the watchword for each groups to intention for this time period, and both one are succesful on their day of merely outgunning the opposite with attacking expertise.

Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to know forward of the sport.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

The match is ready to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 6 October on the Amex Stadium.

The place can I watch it?

This sport can be proven reside on Sky Sports activities Major Occasion and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match through the Sky Go app.

What’s the workforce information?

The Seagulls nonetheless have a prolonged harm listing which positively consists of Solly March, Matt O’Riley, James Milner and Jan Paul van Hecke. Joao Pedro stays a doubt, as do Simon Adingra and Joel Veltman. That may see Ferdi Kadioglu keep within the workforce at right-back and Yankuba Minteh forward of him on the wing.

Spurs are lacking Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, however there are hopes Son Heung-min can be match. Future Udogie wants a health take a look at.

Confirmed lineups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Baleba, Hinselwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Odds

Brighton 9/5

Draw 3/1

Spurs 6/5

Prediction

Targets galore on the Amex, if each groups play to their strengths. There must be loads of offensive expertise on present and that might make this a special day. Brighton 2-3 Spurs.

