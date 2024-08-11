Is Bitcoin Headed For A Rally Or Ruin? This Key Price Point Could Decide

Meet Samuel Edyme, Nickname – HIM-buktu. A web3 content material author, journalist, and aspiring dealer, Edyme is as versatile as they arrive. With a knack for phrases and a nostril for traits, he has penned items for quite a few business participant, together with AMBCrypto, Blockchain.Information, and Blockchain Reporter, amongst others.

Edyme’s foray into the crypto universe is nothing in need of cinematic. His journey started not with a triumphant funding, however with a rip-off. Sure, a Ponzi scheme that used crypto as fee roped him in. Quite than retreating, he emerged wiser and extra decided, channeling his expertise into over three years of insightful market evaluation.

Earlier than turning into the voice of motive within the crypto area, Edyme was the quintessential crypto degen. He aped into something that promised a fast buck, something ape-able, studying the ropes the laborious means. These hands-on expertise via main market occasions—just like the Terra Luna crash, the wave of bankruptcies in crypto corporations, the infamous FTX collapse, and even CZ’s arrest—has honed his eager sense of market dynamics.

When he isn’t crafting partaking crypto content material, you’ll discover Edyme backtesting charts, learning each foreign exchange and artificial indices. His dedication to mastering the artwork of buying and selling is as relentless as his pursuit of the subsequent large story. Away from his screens, he may be discovered within the fitness center, airpods in, understanding and listening to his favourite artist, NF. Or perhaps he’s catching some Z’s or scrolling via Elon Musk’s very personal X platform—(oops, one other display screen exercise, my unhealthy…)

Properly, being an introvert, Edyme thrives within the digital realm, preferring on-line interplay over offline encounters—(don’t choose, that’s simply how he’s constructed). His dedication is sort of unwavering to be trustworthy, and he embodies the philosophy of steady enchancment, or “kaizen,” striving to be 1% higher day by day. His mantras, “God is aware of greatest” and “The whole lot remains to be on monitor,” mirror his resilient outlook and the way he lives his life.

In a nutshell, Samuel Edyme was born environment friendly, pushed by ambition, and maybe a contact fierce. He’s neither inventive nor unrealistic, and positively not chauvinistic. Consider him as Bruce Willis in a prepare wreck—unflappable. Edyme is like buying and selling in your automobile for a jet—daring. He’s the man who’d ask his boss for a pay lower simply to show some extent—(uhhh…). He’s like watching your child take his first steps. Think about Invoice Gates combating hire—okay, perhaps that’s a stretch, however you get the thought, yeah. Unbelievable? Sure. Inconceivable? Maybe.

Edyme sees himself as a reasonably cheap man, albeit a bit cussed. Regular to you is to not him. He isn’t the one to take the simple street, and why would he? That’s simply not the way in which he roll. He has these favourite lyrics from NF’s “Clouds” that resonate deeply with him: “What you assume’s most likely unfeasible, I’ve performed already a hundredfold.”

PS—Edyme is HIM. HIM-buktu. Him-mulation. Him-Kardashian. Himon and Pumba. He even had his DNA examined, and guess what? He’s 100% Him-alayan. Screw it, he ate the opp.