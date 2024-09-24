Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (September 23, 2024)

The wait is over. 4 months after Season 25 topped a brand new champion, The Voice is again for its twenty sixth season on NBC with new singers, a brand new lineup of Coaches, and a few new competitors options that you simply will not need to miss.

The way to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and subsequent day on Peacock.

You’ve got most likely heard by now that The Voice is coming again, however you would possibly nonetheless have a couple of questions: When is it on? How do I watch? Who will I be watching? That is why we’re right here. Earlier than the Season 26 premiere, let’s take a better have a look at what to anticipate within the coming days and weeks.

Is there a brand new episode of The Voice tonight (September 23, 2024)? Sure! For the primary time in 4 months, The Voice is again on NBC. The Season 26 premiere airs September 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and shall be adopted on Monday, September 30 on the similar time.

Is there a brand new episode of The Voice on Tuesday evening this week? (September 24, 2024)? No. The Voice season premiere is on Monday evening, and there’s no episode on Tuesday this week – because the America’s Obtained Expertise season finale shall be airing at the moment.

Who’re the Coaches for The Voice Season 26?

We have got yet one more dazzling new lineup of Coaches for the brand new season of The Voice, combining two savvy veterans (each of whom are previous winners) with two brand-new Coaches dropping into their chairs for the primary time.

On the veteran aspect of issues, we have Gwen Stefani, who returns after a break for her eighth season as a full-time Coach, searching for her second-ever win on the sequence after claiming the title again in Season 19. Then there’s Reba McEntire, the Queen of Nation, who returns for her third consecutive season on the present, and her first as defending champion after a victory in Season 25.

If you would like new Coaches, we have a pair of huge ones from reverse sides of the musical spectrum, as five-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg be part of the sequence. One’s a celebrated conventional pop vocalist, the opposite’s one of the vital well-known rappers who’s ever lived. However who will come out on prime?

What’s new on The Voice in Season 26?

Like each season of The Voice, Season 26 will kick off with Blind Auditions, throughout which the Coaches will choose their groups by turning their chairs and campaigning for singers who’ve impressed them with blind singing challenges. For those who’re a longtime viewer, you know the way the Blinds work, however this season there’s one new function price remembering.

For the primary time, Coaches shall be given entry to a Coach Replay button through the Blind Auditions. Historically on The Voice, for those who do not flip your chair whereas the vocalist remains to be performing, then you definately’ve misplaced out on an opportunity to characterize that vocalist as a Coach. With the Replay button, you get a second likelihood to decide in, heightening the stakes for Coaches and singers alike.

The way to Watch The Voice

The Voice airs each week on NBC, and you may watch dwell through your native affiliate. Each episode additionally arrives on Peacock the subsequent day, so for those who missed the episode the evening earlier than, you possibly can all the time catch up.