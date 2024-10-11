IRS Audits 419, 412i, Captive Insurance Plans With Life Insurance, and Section 79 Scams

Writer

Lance Wallach

November 10, 2011

The IRS began auditing 419 plans within the ‘90s, after which continued going after 412i and different plans that they thought of abusive, listed, or reportable transactions. Listed designated as listed in printed IRS materials accessible to most people or transactions which can be considerably just like the precise listed transactions. A reportable transaction is outlined merely as one which has the potential for tax avoidance or evasion.

In a latest Tax Courtroom Case, Curcio v. Commissioner (TC Memo 2010-15), the Tax Courtroom dominated that an funding in an worker welfare profit plan marketed below the title “Benistar” was a listed transaction in that the transaction in query was considerably just like the transaction described in IRS Discover 95-34. A subsequent case, McGehee Household Clinic, largely adopted Curcio, although it was technically selected different grounds. The events stipulated to be certain by Curcio on the problem of whether or not the quantities paid by McGehee in reference to the Benistar 419 Plan and Belief have been deductible. Curcio didn’t seem to have been determined but on the time McGehee was argued. The McGehee opinion (Case No. 10-102) (United States Tax Courtroom, September 15, 2010) does include an exhaustive evaluation and dialogue of just about all the related points.

Taxpayers and their representatives must be conscious that the Service has disallowed deductions for contributions to those preparations. The IRS is cracking down on small enterprise house owners who take part in tax discount insurance coverage and the brokers who bought them. A few of these plans embrace outlined profit retirement plans, IRAs, and even 401(okay) plans with life insurance coverage.

In an effort to absolutely grasp the severity of the scenario, one should have an understanding of Discover 95-34, which was issued in response to belief preparations bought to firms that have been designed to offer deductible advantages resembling life insurance coverage, incapacity and severance pay advantages. The promoters of those preparations claimed that each one employer contributions have been tax-deductible when paid, by counting on the 10-or-more-employer exemption from the IRC § 419 limits. It was claimed that permissible tax deductions have been limitless in quantity.

Basically, contributions to a welfare profit fund aren’t absolutely deductible when paid. Sections 419 and 419A impose strict limits on the quantity of tax-deductible prefunding permitted for contributions to a welfare profit fund. Part 419A(F)(6) gives an exemption from Part 419 and Part 419A for sure “10-or-more employers” welfare profit funds. Basically, for this exemption to use, the fund should have multiple contributing employer, of which no single employer can contribute greater than 10% of the full contributions, and the plan should not be experience-rated with respect to particular person employers.

In keeping with the Discover, these preparations sometimes contain an funding in variable life or common life insurance coverage contracts on the lives of the coated staff. The issue is that the employer contributions are massive relative to the price of the quantity of time period insurance coverage that may be required to offer the dying advantages below the association, and the belief administrator might acquire money to pay advantages apart from dying advantages, by such means as cashing in or withdrawing the money worth of the insurance coverage insurance policies. The plans are additionally typically designed so {that a} explicit employer’s contributions or its staff’ advantages could also be decided in a approach that insulates the employer to a big extent from the expertise of different subscribing employers. Basically, the contributions and claimed tax deductions are typically disproportionate to the financial realities of the preparations.

Benistar marketed that enrollees ought to anticipate to acquire the identical sort of tax advantages as listed within the transaction described in Discover 95-34. The advantages of enrollment listed in its promoting packet included:

Nearly limitless deductions for the employer;

Contributions might range from 12 months to 12 months;

Advantages may very well be supplied to a number of key executives on a selective foundation;

No want to offer advantages to rank-and-file staff;

Contributions to the plan weren’t restricted by certified plan guidelines and wouldn’t intrude with pension, revenue sharing or 401(okay) plans;

Funds contained in the plan would accumulate tax-free;

Beneficiaries might obtain dying proceeds freed from each earnings tax and property tax;

This system may very well be organized for tax-free distribution at a later date;

Funds within the plan have been safe from the fingers of collectors.

The Courtroom mentioned that the Benistar Plan was factually just like the plans described in Discover 95-34 in any respect related occasions.

In rendering its resolution the court docket closely cited Curcio, during which the court docket additionally dominated in favor of the IRS. As famous in Curcio, the insurance coverage insurance policies, overwhelmingly variable or common life insurance policies, required massive contributions relative to the price of the quantity of time period insurance coverage that may be required to offer the dying advantages below the association. The Benistar Plan owned the insurance coverage contracts.

Following Curcio, because the events had stipulated, on the query of the amnesty paid by Mcghee in reference to benistar, the Courtroom held that the contributions to Benistar weren’t deductible below part 162(a) as a result of members might obtain the worth mirrored within the underlying insurance coverage insurance policies bought by Benistar—regardless of the cost of advantages by Benistar seeming to be contingent upon an unanticipated occasion (the dying of the insured whereas employed). So long as plan members have been keen to abide by Benistar’s distribution insurance policies, there was no purpose ever to forfeit a coverage to the plan. The truth is, in estimating life insurance coverage charges, the taxpayers’ professional in Curcio assumed that there can be no forfeitures, regardless that he admitted that an insurance coverage firm would typically assume an inexpensive price of coverage lapses.

The McGehee Household Clinic had enrolled within the Benistar Plan in Might 2001 and claimed deductions for contributions to it in 2002 and 2005. The returns didn’t embrace a Type 8886, Reportable Transaction Disclosure Assertion, or related disclosure.

The IRS disallowed the latter deduction and adjusted the 2004 return of shareholder Robert Prosser and his spouse to incorporate the $50,000 cost to the plan. The IRS additionally assessed tax deficiencies and the improved 30% penalty totaling nearly $21,000 towards the clinic and $21,000 towards the Prossers. The court docket dominated that the Prossers did not show an inexpensive trigger or good religion exception.

Extra it’s best to know:

Lately, some part 412(i) plans have been funded with life insurance coverage utilizing face quantities in extra of the utmost dying profit a professional plan is permitted to pay. Ideally, the plan ought to restrict the proceeds that may be paid as a dying profit within the occasion of a participant’s dying. Extra quantities would revert to the plan. Efficient February 13, 2004, the acquisition of extreme life insurance coverage in any plan makes the plan a listed transaction if the face quantity of the insurance coverage exceeds the quantity that may be issued by $100,000 or extra and the employer has deducted the premiums for the insurance coverage.

A 412(i) plan in and of itself shouldn’t be a listed transaction; nevertheless, the IRS has a activity power auditing 412i plans.

An employer has not engaged in a listed transaction just because it’s in a 412(i) plan.

Simply because a 412(i) plan was audited and sanctioned for sure objects, doesn’t essentially imply the plan is a listed transaction. Some 412(i) plans have been audited and sanctioned for points not associated to listed transactions.

Corporations ought to rigorously consider proposed investments in plans such because the Benistar Plan. The claimed deductions is not going to be accessible, and penalties might be assessed for lack of disclosure if the funding is just like the investments described in Discover 95-34. As well as, below IRC 6707A, IRS fines members a big amount of cash for not correctly disclosing their participation in listed or reportable or related transactions; a difficulty that was not earlier than the Tax Courtroom in both Curcio or McGehee. The disclosure must be made for yearly the participant is in a plan. The kinds should be correctly filed even for years that no contributions are made. I’ve acquired quite a few calls from members who did disclose and nonetheless obtained fined as a result of the kinds weren’t ready correctly. A plan administrator advised me that he assisted a whole bunch of his members file kinds, and so they nonetheless all acquired very massive IRS fines for not correctly filling within the kinds.

IRS has been attacking all 419 welfare profit plans, many 412i retirement plans, captive insurance coverage with life insurance coverage in them, and Part 79 plans.

Lance Wallach, National Society of Accountants Speaker of the Year and member of the AICPA faculty of teaching professionals, is a frequent speaker on retirement plans, abusive tax shelters, financial, international tax, and estate planning. He writes about 412(i), 419, Section79, FBAR, and captive insurance. The information provided herein should not be intended as legal, accounting, financial or any type of advice for any specific individual or other entity. You should contact an appropriate professional for any such advice.

