“Irish Heiress” Marianne Smyth Extradited to Northern Ireland

Marianne Smyth, the American whose elaborate con of a actuality tv producer was the topic of a 2020 Hollywood Reporter story, has been extradited to Northern Eire to face trial over a separate alleged rip-off she ran there.

Smyth was extradited on Tuesday, in accordance with statements from the U.S. Division of Justice and the Police Service of Northern Eire. The 54-year-old Smyth is ready to face earlier than the Newtownards Magistrates Courtroom on Tuesday, whereas her prices can be assessed by Northern Eire’s Public Prosecution Service, in accordance with police. As THR beforehand reported, the U.Okay. is looking for to cost Smyth with fraud by abuse of place and theft stemming from a interval between 2008 and 2010, round which period she labored as an impartial mortgage advisor in Northern Eire.

In an announcement, Sergeant Davey (whose first identify was not supplied, the Police Service acknowledged, for safety causes) of the Police Service’s Worldwide Policing Unit stated the arrest happened as the results of working intently with the U.S. Division of Justice and legislation enforcement “to find, arrest and extradite this suspect.” Davey added, “Our message is obvious to anybody who has left Northern Eire to keep away from arrest or the implications of their actions. We are going to relentlessly pursue these which can be attempting to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Smyth was arrested in Bingham, Maine in February in reference to Northern Eire’s allegations. In response to a criticism from an assistant U.S. legal professional charged with fulfilling the U.S.’ extradition treaty with the U.Okay., the U.Okay. is alleging that Smyth defrauded purchasers of round £135,570 (or about $173,000) in 4 situations.

These alleged actions in Northern Eire pre-date a stint in Los Angeles that was the topic of THR‘s 2020 story. Between 2013 and 2017, Smyth conned American Ninja Warrior and Shark Tank producer Johnathan Walton whereas posing as an “Irish heiress” and allegedly a number of different figures in and round Hollywood. In 2019, Smyth was convicted by a Los Angeles courtroom of grand theft in Walton’s case and hung out in jail consequently. Across the identical interval she additionally took a plea deal in a unique case, with former employer PacificIslands.com, the place she was accused of stealing round $200,000.

Walton has been in touch with Northern Eire police since they first contacted him in 2017, after they discovered a weblog he had written about Smyth, he says. In an announcement on Tuesday, Walton added, “The day I’ve been working arduous on for the previous seven years has lastly arrived. My con artist is lastly within the U.Okay. going through a decide answering to all of the scams she pulled over there. … My solely want now could be for justice for all her victims in Northern Eire. I hope and pray they put her away for a really very long time.”