Iran says projectile killed Hamas’ Haniyeh, vows retaliation

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard mentioned a short-range projectile was behind the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and accused america of supporting the assault which it blamed on Israel, state TV reported Saturday.

The televised assertion, which reiterated a name for retaliation, mentioned a rocket with a seven-kilogram (about 15-pound) warhead was used to focus on the residence of Hamas’ political chief within the capital Tehran on Wednesday, including it brought on heavy devastation. It didn’t share particulars of the residence’s location.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The motion was designed and carried out by the Zionist regime and supported by the U.S.,” mentioned the Guard’s assertion. It added that “the warmongering and terrorist Zionist regime will obtain harsh punishment within the appropriate time, place, and capability.”

Israel has not confirmed or denied its position within the killing of Haniyeh, however Israel earlier pledged to kill him and different Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the warfare in Gaza.

The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional battle and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

President Joe Biden was requested Saturday night time in Wilmington, Delaware whether or not he thought Iran would stand down. He responded: “I hope so. I don’t know.”

In April, Iran launched a whole lot of missiles and drones at Israel, which mentioned it intercepted 99%. The barrage got here lower than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals, and it marked the primary time Iran had launched a direct army assault on Israel regardless of many years of enmity relationship again to the nation’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran doesn’t acknowledge Israel and helps anti-Israeli militant teams together with Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Related Press author from Jonathan J. Cooper in Wilmington, Delaware contributed to this report.