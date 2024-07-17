Iran rejects accusations it was involved in plots to assassinate Trump

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has rejected accusations relating to plots to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, whereas citing authorized motion for the 2020 assassination of a revered common by U.S. drone, the state-run IRNA information company reported Wednesday.

IRNA quoted International Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying Iran “strongly rejects any involvement within the current armed assault on Trump or claims about Iran’s intention for such an motion.”

Kanaani added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is decided to pursue authorized motion in opposition to Trump for his direct function within the crime of assassinating Martyr Common Qassem Soleimani.” Soleimani was the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Drive and was killed in a U.S. drone assault in Baghdad in January 2020.

A risk on Trump’s life from Iran prompted further safety within the days earlier than Saturday’s marketing campaign rally, however it was unrelated to the assassination try on the Republican presidential nominee, two U.S. officers mentioned Tuesday.

Iran’s ambassador to the U.N., Amir Saeid Iravani, on Tuesday rejected the accusations in opposition to Tehran as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”