Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Liam Delap scores twice to save point

Ipswich City drew 2-2 with Aston Villa within the Premier League on Sunday at Portman Highway the place Liam Delap opened the scoring for the house aspect earlier than grabbing the equaliser within the second half.

Ipswich took an early lead when Jack Clarke lower the ball again for Delap to beat Emi Martinez in purpose however Villa levelled seven minutes later when Morgan Rogers pounced on a poor clearance and made it 1-1.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead when he headed residence a Leon Bailey cross however Ipswich struck once more by Delap when he beat the offside entice on a counter-attack and located the underside nook after 72 minutes to arrange a tense finale.

Neither aspect may discover a winner, nonetheless, as Villa failed to maneuver into the highest 4, sitting fifth with 13 factors, whereas Ipswich are fifteenth with 4 factors because the promoted aspect proceed to attend for a primary win on their return to the Premier League.

16:27 , Karl Matchett

A tremendous brace by Liam Delap earned Ipswich City a fourth consecutive draw and denied Aston Villa the possibility to go joint prime of the Premier League.

Villa appeared set to heat up for Wednesday’s go to of Bayern Munich within the Champions League with one other comeback victory after first-half efforts by Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins cancelled out Delap’s opener.

Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted workforce had different concepts with Delap’s excellent 72nd-minute solo effort sufficient to make sure the spoils had been shared after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Portman Highway.

Full report right here.

16:15

2-2 is the ultimate rating right here at Portman Highway, with Ipswich getting again into the competition and securing their fourth consecutive draw within the league, bumping as much as fifteenth. Villa miss their probability to prime the league with a win, and stay in fifth place, regardless of their joint-strongest begin to a season since 2008-09 with 13 factors after six video games. Ipswich took an early lead however went into the second half 2-1 down due to targets from Rogers and Watkins for Villa. Delap, who bagged the opener for the house aspect, bought himself his second from an unbelievable, particular person purpose and turns into the primary Ipswich participant to attain a brace in a league match since Marcus Bent in 2002. Emery might have had half of his consideration on the upcoming conflict towards Bayern Munich, pulling star gamers within the second half. Ipswich completed stronger on xG with 1.12 to Villa’s 0.82, most likely upset they didn’t safe their first win of the season, while the away aspect edged possession with 56% of play. As talked about, Villa host Bayern Munich subsequent, while Ipswich will face West Ham subsequent within the league. That’s all for right this moment, thanks!

16:00

FULL-TIME: IPSWICH TOWN 2-2 ASTON VILLA

16:00

We’re previous the allotted minutes of added time right here, and Ipswich are pushing for a really late winner…

15:59

The ensuing nook is swung in and cleared, with a harmful cross coming again into the field however the flag is up for offside, a lot to Villa’s aid.

15:58

Burns wins a late nook, with Ipswich ending the stronger right here. Villa shall be glad of simply the purpose at this stage, and so they concede yet one more nook…

15:54

Substitution Samy Sayed Mekway Stated Morsy Massimo Corey Luongo

15:54

The fourth official reveals 5 minutes of added time.

15:54

Substitution Liam Rory Delap George David Eric Hirst

15:54

Substitution Jack Raymond Clarke Samuel Joseph Szmodics

15:53

Barkley with an effort from vary which was transferring everywhere, which left Muric fumbling the ball and fortuitously getting away with it.

15:51

Only some minutes of regular time left right here. Can both aspect discover a winner?

15:50

In any case that build-up, Buendia skies the free-kick effectively over, a lot to the enjoyment of the Ipswich followers.

15:47

Free-kick proper on the sting of Ipswich’s field right here, agonisingly near a penalty for Villa. It’s a harmful spot nonetheless…

15:47

Substitution Oliver George Arthur Watkins Emiliano Buendía Stati

15:47

Substitution Youri Marion A. Tielemans Ross Barkley

15:47

Substitution Lucas Digne Ian Ethan Maatsen

15:45

Villa are being made to work very laborious on this contest, and Ipswich look the extra prone to discover a winner right here. Burns is performed by by Clarke however he hesitates that second too lengthy and offers Torres the possibility to get better to dam the shot on purpose.

15:41

Delap is now the youngest participant in Ipswich historical past to attain multiple purpose within the Premier League. Can he bag himself, and his aspect, a 3rd?

15:38

Yellow Card Jacob John Greaves

15:36

Help Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson

15:35

Purpose Liam Rory Delap

15:35

Aston Villa are livid as Morsy will get away with one other foul with out receiving a second yellow. You surprise why he wasn’t one of many gamers to be subbed by McKenna as he’s severely asking to be despatched off right here.

15:33

Davis with an try on purpose contained in the Villa field however he can solely discover the aspect netting.

15:33

Substitution Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene Wesley James Burns

15:31

Substitution Kalvin Mark Phillips Jack Henry Philip Taylor

15:28

First adjustments of the sport come from Unai Emery, maybe with the upcoming conflict towards Bayern Munich in thoughts. Duran, who does ever so effectively off the bench, is on instead of Rogers.

15:28

Substitution Leon Patrick Bailey Butler Jaden Richard Philogene-Bidace

15:28

Ipswich might not be pleased with the consequence because it stands, however they’ll maintain their heads up excessive for a way they’ve carried out, notably in assault. They’ve tried eight photographs on this match, already increased than their season common (7.5) within the league. Villa, then again, have not tried a single shot since Ollie Watkins put them forward within the thirty second minute.

15:24

Wonderful ft by Rogers to get away from Phillips in the course of the park. Villa have been quiet on this half, and so they’ll need to get Rogers on the ball extra typically to attempt to create the following probability.

15:23

Shouts for handball inside Villa’s field, primarily from the house devoted, however the referee waves it away and VAR agrees because it comes off Digne’s midriff.

15:22

Morsy is taking part in with fireplace right here – already on a reserving, he’s made a few clear fouls already this half…

15:20

Muric is alert to an extended ball in direction of Watkins and rushes effectively out of his field to go it clear.

15:18

Most of Ipswich’s play is coming down the left by Davis and Clarke, with the latter profitable his aspect a nook. Phillips swings it on this time however Martinez can declare comfortably who throws it out shortly for a possible counter.

15:17

Yellow Card Axel Tuanzebe

15:16

Rogers is getting pissed off right here, as he’s continuously niggled at and introduced down. Ipswich are doing effectively to maintain him quiet since his purpose.

15:13

A very good header on by Davis in direction of Clarke, however his shot contained in the field is effectively blocked.

15:09

Yellow Card Lucas Digne

15:08

Aston Villa get the second half began! Let’s hope for extra of the identical within the subsequent 45 minutes…

15:03

Dwell win chance is presently favouring the away aspect, giving Aston Villa 73% probability of popping out on prime, while Ipswich stand only a 7.7% probability of securing the win. Different stats would additionally level to Unai Emery’s aspect to be victorious – Aston Villa are unbeaten of their final 9 Premier League matches when main at half-time (W7, D2), while Ipswich have a document of W0, D1, L1 when trailing at half-time within the Premier League this season.

14:59

We go into the half-time break right here in Ipswich after a rollercoaster 45 minutes up to now. Aston Villa appeared certain to be the primary scorers, with Ipswich barely touching the ball within the opening phases. Nevertheless, simply with their first rush into the Villa half, the house aspect bagged an early lead by Delap. Aston Villa didn’t wait lengthy to reply, as Rogers positioned one into the underside nook simply seven minutes after the opener due to some lacklustre defending by Greaves. If Martinez didn’t cowl himself in glory for Delap’s purpose, he made a few notable and glorious saves for the reason that purpose, and his teammates rewarded his goalkeeping by taking the lead by Watkins. The Englishman headed previous Muric from just some yards after an incredible ball by Bailey. Aston Villa are main on all fronts up to now, with 0.67 xG in comparison with an xG of 0.47 for Ipswich, and in addition 64% of the play. Unai Emery would be the extra happy supervisor for positive, however McKenna shall be optimistic from the probabilities his aspect has created.

14:53

HALF-TIME: IPSWICH TOWN 1-2 ASTON VILLA

14:51

Yellow Card Liam Rory Delap

14:50

Yellow Card Samy Sayed Mekway Stated Morsy

14:49

The fourth official places up the board – three minutes of added time for Ipswich to attempt to equalise earlier than the break.

14:49

The Villa goalkeeper is again to his ft, presumably tremendous to proceed, and play resumes.

14:48

Martinez got here to assert a cross, colliding along with his personal defender, and is down receiving therapy consequently.

14:47

The house aspect swing of their third nook of the sport by Davis but it surely’s headed clear by Konza.

14:45

Ipswich with six photographs to Villa’s 4, and in addition having another on course in comparison with the away aspect. If not for some Martinez heroics and a blunder on the again, Ipswich may very well be main comfortably right here, proving how tremendous the margin for error is within the Premier League!

14:42

ANOTHER TOP SAVE BY MARTINEZ! Some glorious build-up by Ipswich and Delap is thru on purpose with simply Martinez to beat. Delap is certain to attain, however for the studs of Martinez’ left boot! He unfold himself so effectively there to disclaim it going into the underside nook, and to maintain Villa within the lead right here.

14:40

GOOD SAVE MARTINEZ! A cross into the Villa field is cleared out to Phillips, who catches his volleyed strike completely. Martinez matches it with a wonderful save and parry, and the ensuing nook involves nothing.

14:35

Help Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

14:34

Phillips dispossesses Bailey close to his field and helps Ipswich regain possession. Neither aspect is ready to create any significant assaults within the final 10 minutes or so…

14:32

Villa with 63% possession up to now, however creating little or no to threaten Muric. The house aspect are proving to have fairly the cussed defence to attempt to break by for the reason that equaliser.

14:30

Nice defending and energy there by Tuanzebe and he offers Rogers no probability to drive with the ball. Ipswich are containing any Villa assaults effectively up to now.

14:27

Some fast ft from Watkins and he wins his aspect a free-kick inside Ipswich’s half. The ensuing cross by Digne is handled comfortably and Muric throws it out shortly to begin an Ipswich assault.

14:25

Ipswich are definitely having a say right here after a sluggish begin to the sport. They’re holding the ball much more comfortably and never offering a lot area for Villa’s hazard males. If not for a mistake on the again that led to Villa’s purpose, it’s been a wonderful final 10 minutes for the house aspect.

14:24

CHANCE FOR CLARKE! Good build-up from the house aspect as Hutchinson drives ahead with the ball. He performs it out broad to his full-back Davis, who delivers an incredible cross into the field. You’d argue it’s a sitter, as Clarke simply wants to go it on course with the ability behind the cross however he heads over Martinez, a lot to Villa’s aid!

14:18

Help Oliver George Arthur Watkins

14:17

We must always have predicted a fast begin from the house aspect, as three of Ipswich’s 4 Premier League targets this season have come within the opening quarter-hour of matches.

14:16

Torres is down holding his face with a palm to the pinnacle by an Ipswich defender, however he’s again up on his ft and play continues.

14:15

While Ipswich shall be buzzing with the early lead, Villa have typically come from behind already this season. So if you happen to’re of Ipswich persuasion, this could be an extended 80 minutes forward…

14:12

Help Jack Raymond Clarke

14:11

Purpose Liam Rory Delap

14:10

Villa already wanting the extra prone to open the scoring, as they maintain strain on the house defence by holding the ball effectively within the Ipswich half within the opening stage right here. 64% of the motion has been within the Ipswich third already – the house aspect get a little bit of respite although as Onana is deemed to have fouled Phillips.

14:08

Tielemans with a little bit of area, and he fancies his probabilities from 30 yards – his highly effective try flies over Muric however Ipswich can’t afford to offer the Belgian that a lot room along with his hanging prowess.

14:06

With out their captain McGinn right this moment, the midfielder might show to be a much bigger loss than anticipated. Underneath Unai Emery, his aspect common 1.6 pts/sport and have a 43% win charge within the league with out McGinn – that is in comparison with 1.9 pts/sport and 59% win charge within the competitors with the Scot. Can Ipswich benefit from his absence?

14:04

Ipswich City get us underway!

13:58

The gamers are on the point of step out onto the Portman Highway pitch right here in Ipswich…

13:53

Aston Villa solely make one, presumably compelled, change from their win towards Wolves within the league, as injured John McGinn is changed by Bailey right this moment. Since Unai Emery’s first Aston Villa sport in November 2022, solely Erling Haaland (66) and Mohamed Salah (59) have been concerned in additional Premier League targets than Ollie Watkins (53 – 35 targets, 18 assists). The Englishman shall be seeking to construct on his robust begin to the league season up to now, having already bagged three targets in 5 video games.

13:48

Kieran McKenna makes a couple of adjustments to his aspect from their final league outing towards Southampton, with Phillips, Clarke and Ogbene coming in for Szmodics, Burns and Jens-Lys Cajuste. Placing a give attention to Hutchinson beginning once more right this moment, Ipswich shall be in search of him to cease Aston Villa constructing play from deep – solely Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier (197) has utilized extra pressures to opponents within the Premier League this season than him (196).

13:42

SUBS: Joe Gauci, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Lamare Bogarde, Sil Swinkels, Emiliano Buendia, Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Jhon Duran

13:42

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins

13:42

SUBS: Christian Walton, Ben Johnson, Conor Townsend, Conor Chaplin, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Sammie Szmodics, George Hirst, Wes Burns

13:42

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Arijanet Muric; Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Dara O’Shea, Axel Tuanzebe; Kalvin Phillips, Sam Morsy; Jack Clarke, Omari Hutchinson, Chiedozie Ogbene; Liam Delap

13:37

Hi there and welcome to right this moment’s protection of matchday six of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Within the first match of Sunday’s motion, Ipswich City face Aston Villa. Keep tuned for all of the motion because it occurs.

13:37

On the flipside, the away workforce are in sizzling kind proper now and a win right this moment would propel The Villans to joint-top with Liverpool on 15 factors. Aston Villa supervisor, Unai Emery, additionally bodes a reasonably spectacular document when going through newly promoted sides. In 18 Premier League matches, he has a win proportion of 78% (W14 D2 L2), profitable 9 out of 10 as Villa boss together with victory in all 4 away video games. And being on the street received’t section his present workforce both as they’ve received their first two away Premier League matches this season – solely as soon as of their league historical past have they opened a season with three away wins, doing so in 2020-21. Can they match that right this moment?

13:37

This fixture introduces two groups in fairly contrasting kind taking a look at their opening 5 video games within the league. Ipswich City come into the conflict having drawn their final three video games and are but to document three factors to their tally, leaving them sitting within the relegation zone at 18th place. The Tractor Boys final had an extended winless begin to a top-flight season in 1982-83, wherein it was their opening six video games. They’ll be eager to rectify their current kind right this moment, however historical past tells us that Villa might not be the perfect opponent to get their first win – Ipswich have received simply one in every of their 10 Premier League video games towards Aston Villa (D2 L7), and that was again in 1994!

12:00

Observe all of the targets and newest motion from the Premier League right here with The Impartial. Staff information and line-ups developing shortly…