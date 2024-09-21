Iowa State football beats Arkansas State, 52-7

Iowa State football beats Arkansas State, 52-7

by

This story was up to date so as to add new info

AMES — Iowa State improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant efficiency towards Arkansas State.

The Cyclones beat the Crimson Wolves, 52-7, at Jack Trice Stadium, coming off their first of two bye weeks with a win. Iowa State held Arkansas State with no landing till the ultimate 5 minutes of the sport, when the Cyclones teaching workers went deep into the bench.

Iowa State will soar into Huge 12 motion subsequent week, when the Cyclones journey to Houston.

Try a recap of all of the motion right here.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) battle for a few yards as getting a tackle Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Websley Etienne (12) during the first quarter in the week-4 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Watch Iowa State soccer vs Arkansas State stay on ESPN+

FINAL – Iowa State 52, Arkansas State 7

Aiden Flora – a freshman walk-on – places the exclamation level on this win, punching in an eight-yard landing run for his first profession landing with 24 seconds remaining.

Leave a Reply