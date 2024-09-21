Iowa State football beats Arkansas State, 52-7

This story was up to date so as to add new info

AMES — Iowa State improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant efficiency towards Arkansas State.

The Cyclones beat the Crimson Wolves, 52-7, at Jack Trice Stadium, coming off their first of two bye weeks with a win. Iowa State held Arkansas State with no landing till the ultimate 5 minutes of the sport, when the Cyclones teaching workers went deep into the bench.

Iowa State will soar into Huge 12 motion subsequent week, when the Cyclones journey to Houston.

Watch Iowa State soccer vs Arkansas State stay on ESPN+

FINAL – Iowa State 52, Arkansas State 7

Aiden Flora – a freshman walk-on – places the exclamation level on this win, punching in an eight-yard landing run for his first profession landing with 24 seconds remaining.

4:53/This fall – Iowa State 45, Arkansas State 7

The Crimson Wolves ruined the Cyclones’ likelihood at a shutout, scoring a landing off a 27-yard cross from Timmy McClain to Hunter Summers. Iowa State will get the ball again with beneath 5 minutes left to play.

11:54/This fall – Iowa State 45, Arkansas State 0

True freshman Dylan Lee scored his first profession landing – off a handoff from fellow freshman Connor Moberly – within the fourth quarter. That makes six touchdowns and a subject purpose scored by the Cyclones, to this point.

1:31/Q3 – Iowa State will get a novel first down

On second down, Connor Moberly threw a cross up the center that Arkansas State’s Websley Etienne intercepted. He tried a return, making it ten yards earlier than Carson Hansen delivered a success and knocked the ball from Etienne’s palms.

Eli Inexperienced recovered for Iowa State on the 42-yard line.

8:00/Q3 – Iowa State 38, Arkansas State

Carson Hansen scores one other landing for the Cyclones off a 3 yard run up the center.

HALFTIME – Iowa State 31, Arkansas State 0

The Cyclones lead Arkansas State by 31 factors, with Iowa State’s protection holding the Crimson Wolves with none factors by the primary two quarters. Arkansas State will begin the second half with the ball.

1:27/Q2 – Iowa State 31, Arkansas State 0

On the instant subsequent play after Malik Verdon’s interception, Rocco Becht discovered Jayden Higgins on a 16-yard landing cross for Iowa State’s fourth landing of the afternoon.

1:54/Q2 – Malik Verdon interception on Jaylen Raynor

Simply three performs into Arkansas State’s newest drive, Malik Verdon picked off the Crimson Wolves’ quarterback. Verdon grabbed the interceptionat the 46-yard line and returned it 38 yards to the 16-yard line.

2:21/Q2 – Iowa State 24, Arkansas State 0

Tyler Moore pulls in a 10-yard cross from Rocco Becht and battles into the top zone for one more Iowa State landing. The Cyclones lead Arkansas State, 24-0, after almost two full quarters of play.

9:00/Q2 – Iowa State 17, Arkansas State 0

Kyle Konrardy makes his first subject purpose of the sport – a 31-yarder – to increase the Cyclones’ result in 17 over Arkansas State.

11:29/Q2 – Jeremiah Cooper intercepts Arkansas State

Crimson Wolves’ quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw a cross meant for Corey Rucker into the ready palms of Jeremiah Cooper as a substitute. He returned it six yards, and Iowa State from the 35-yard line.

0:45/Q1 – Iowa State 14, Arkansas State 0

Rocco Becht scores on a quarterback keeper from the one-yard line, placing Iowa State up by two touchdowns. It took massive good points from Abu Sama (17-yard rush) and Jayden Higgins (26-yard catch) and a few yardage from Jaylon Jackson and Carson Hansen to arrange the rating.

7:17/Q1 – Arkansas State intercepts Rocco Becht

On the primary play of a brand new possession – following a formidable defensive cease by Iowa State – the Cyclones’ quarterback threw a deep cross towards Eli Inexperienced.

Arkansas State’s Dontay Joyner intercepted Becht and returned it 20 yards to the 43-yard line.

8:47/Q1 – Iowa State 7, Arkansas State 0

A 28-yard cross from Rocco Becht to Benjamin Brahmer set Iowa State up for fulfillment, and the Cyclones completed ultimately zone. Carson Hansen rushed up the center for a 1-yard acquire, the primary rating of the sport.

12:11/Q1 – Iowa State’s first drive ends in a punt

The Cyclones picked up one first down on the opening possession however couldn’t get greater than two yards after that. Tyler Perkins’ punt gave the ball to Arkansas State on the 21-yard line.

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State begin time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

What channel is Iowa State vs. Arkansas State on?

TV channel:ESPN+

Radio:Cyclone Radio Network

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+. Richard Cross and Taylor McHargue will call the game from the booth at Jack Trice Stadium, and Tori Petry will report from the sidelines.

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State history

Series record: 0-0

Travis Hines’ Iowa State vs. Arkansas State prediction

Iowa State 38, Arkansas State 10: The Cyclones may have to knock some rust off, but they’re too good, too physical and at home. That should mean an enjoyable and relatively stress-free Saturday for the Cyclone faithful. Should mean.

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday morning:

Spread: -21

Over/under: 51.5

Moneyline: Iowa State –2000, Arkansas State +1000

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State weather update

Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High of 87. Wins south at 12 miles per hour.

Iowa State football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 – beat North Dakota 21-3

Sep. 7 – beat Iowa 20-19

Sep. 21, 1 p.m. – Arkansas State

Sep. 28, TBA – at Houston

Oct. 5, TBA – Baylor

Oct. 12, TBA – at West Virginia

Oct. 19, TBA – UCF

Nov. 2, TBA – Texas Tech

Nov. 9, TBA – at Kansas

Nov. 16, TBA – Cincinnati

Nov. 23, TBA – at Utah

Nov. 30, TBA – Kansas State

Arkansas State football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 – beat Central Arkansas 34-31

Sep. 7 – beat Tulsa 28-24

Sep. 14 – lost to Michigan 28-18

Sep. 21, 1 p.m. – at Iowa State

Oct. 5, 6 p.m. – South Alabama

Oct. 12, TBA – at Texas State

Oct. 19, TBA – at Southern Miss

Oct. 26, 6 p.m. – Troy

Nov. 9 – at Louisiana

Nov. 16 – at Georgia State

Nov. 23, 2 p.m. – ULM

Nov. 30, 2 p.m. – Old Dominion

Iowa State football news

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

