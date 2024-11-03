Iowa as a swing state? Iowa Poll shows Harris and Trump in tight race

May red-state Iowa be shifting again to purple as a presidential swing state?

The brand new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Ballot launched Saturday night time reveals Vice President Kamala Harris main former President Donald Trump by 3 proportion factors within the state, 47% to 44% ― a end result that implies Iowa is in play with Election Day quick approaching.

But neither marketing campaign has handled Iowa and its six Electoral Faculty delegates as up for grabs.

Harris and Trump have made repeated visits to this cycle’s seven swing states ― Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ― the place campaigns and political consultants have thought for months that both candidate has an opportunity to win every state.

