io.net Price Prediction: IO Plunges 15% In A Week To A New All-Time Low As Investors Pivot To This AI Meme Coin With 10X Potential

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The io.web worth climbed over 1% previously 24 hours however remains to be down greater than 15% on the weekly timeframe to commerce at $3.30 as of 6:55 a.m. EST as traders dump the altcoin.

This minor acquire all through the previous 24 hours comes shortly after the IO worth established a brand new all-time low at $3.14. After dropping up to now, the crypto has since risen greater than 5%.

The io.web Value Making an attempt To Break Above A Destructive Pattern Line

4-hour chart for IO/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The io.web worth rebounded off of the important thing $3.1770 help over the past 24 hours. As such, IO is now trying to beat a medium-term adverse development line that has emerged on its charts. Ought to it breach this threshold inside the subsequent 8 hours, it might start to climb to the $3.9642 resistance degree.

If bulls then resolve to proceed exerting strain on the io.web worth, the crypto may need the backing wanted to flip $3.9642 into help. Thereafter, the crypto might preserve climbing within the following 24 hours. A break above $3.9642 will clear a path for IO to probably rise to as excessive as $4.7515 within the quick time period.

Nonetheless, the io.web worth failing to shut a 4-hour candle above the aforementioned descending development line may invalidate the bullish thesis. On this different state of affairs, the altcoin might retest the speedy help degree at $0.31770. Bears may then pull the crypto’s worth under this level, which might result in IO establishing a brand new all-time low.

The io.web Value Might Preserve Climbing As Bullish Technical Indicators Emerge

Technical indicators on IO’s 4-hour chart recommend the io.web worth might proceed climbing within the subsequent few hours. Each the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Energy Index (RSI) indicators level to growing purchaser power.

That is after the MACD line crossed above the MACD Sign line within the final 24 hours. Merchants often see this as an indication {that a} crypto has entered right into a short-term bullish cycle. What’s extra, the hole between the 2 traces is beginning to develop, which might point out that IO’s bullish momentum is rising stronger as nicely.

In the meantime, the RSI is nicely under the 50 mark. RSI values under 50 are likely to sign {that a} crypto is oversold. With the technical indicator beginning to degree off, bulls may begin to enter into an extended place for IO. The probabilities of this occurring are elevated given the truth that the present RSI studying suggests IO’s upside potential is way larger than its draw back potential.

Whereas the io.web worth makes an attempt to interrupt above a bearish development line, traders proceed to flock to new AI meme coin WienerAI (WAI) for parabolic positive factors.

A Refined And Loyal Buying and selling Companion

WienerAI (WAI) is a brand new meme coin that’s backed by refined predictive know-how. With the assistance of its AI fashions which might be fine-tuned for the crypto markets, WienerAI goals to turn into a loyal companion for merchants.

Along with its clever analytical programs, the light-hearted crypto additionally gives its holders with MEV safety and a seamless token swap answer. Not solely does this make sure that WAI traders are by no means front-run by MEV bots once more, it additionally permits token holders to capitalize on golden swap alternatives as quickly as they seem.

What’s extra, all of those highly effective options include zero charges. Which means that traders and merchants can focus solely on navigating the crypto markets and making extra knowledgeable selections with out having to fret about protecting any transaction charges.

With every part the venture has to supply, mixed with its attraction to highly-active meme coin traders, it’s no surprise crypto YouTuber ClayBro is bullish on WienerAI. In a current video, he informed his 130,000 subscribers that WAI might soar 10x.

An Investor Frenzy Erupts Round WAI

Buyers are speeding to purchase into WAI throughout its ICO section, with greater than $6.4 million despatched to the meme coin’s presale already. One potential issue that might be behind this investor frenzy may be the profitable staking alternative obtainable inside the WienerAI ecosystem.

Anybody that buys WAI at this floor stage and locks their tokens up can earn as much as 180% in annual rewards. Getting in on this chance is easy. All traders might want to do is purchase the crypto via the straightforward purchase widget embedded on the venture’s web site.

This Wiener is taking off … 🚀 pic.twitter.com/vTULsSqMd2 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 23, 2024

Promoting for $0.000722, WAI will be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card. As soon as bought, the tokens will have to be staked for the excessive APY. Potential patrons will need to act quick, as a result of WAI’s worth is scheduled to extend throughout the subsequent levels of its presale.

Buy and stake WAI right here for as much as 180% in annual rewards.

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

