Introducing Palm & Pine Skincare

November 2, 2021

Palm & Pine Suncare are excited to announce the launch of their pure, plastic-free sunscreen model; The primary to vow solar safety with out air pollution. With the purpose of stepping up the pure sunscreen market in Europe, Palm & Pine will provide an all-natural SPF 30 for common use, and high-factor face safety for the surf, snow, and outside market.

”Since relocating to sunny Portugal, my want for sunscreen elevated so I wished to discover a pure different to the normal chemical choices accessible,” says co-founder and CEO, Sarah Muir. “After being repeatedly disenchanted by pure sunscreens, we determined to take issues into our personal arms. Following some experimentation within the kitchen, myself and my accomplice, co-founder Ross Kemp, determined to formalise the thought and create our personal model.”

After testing a lot of merchandise, gathering insights from buddies and associates, our alternative started to emerge.

“We discovered that the USA and Australia are forward of the sport in the case of pure sunscreen, with a mess of manufacturers on provide. When asking buddies about their favorite pure sunscreen, the bulk referred to non-European manufacturers, significantly for surf safety. This led us to grasp that there was an thrilling alternative to create a trendy, suncare model, combining our love for minimalist design and leveraging the sweetness and rising reputation of our chosen homeland, Portugal.”

This set the ball rolling for Palm & Pine suncare and the seek for a European producer started.

“Discovering a pure skincare producer in Europe was difficult. We would have liked to discover a firm who not solely understood our eco mission but additionally our want to innovate and take what’s at the moment accessible and enhance upon it. We had been lucky sufficient to discover a firm who had been ready to tackle this problem and discover revolutionary organic-based solar filters, developed in Europe. Now we have developed all-natural options which can be variety to the pores and skin, the atmosphere, and most significantly are good to make use of.”

When formulating the model there have been fast components that they weren’t ready to compromise on.

“In researching merchandise at the moment accessible, we noticed a lot of corporations claiming ‘ocean-friendly (containing not one of the chemical compounds deemed to wreck marine life). The bulk are, nevertheless, packaged in plastic or ‘eco’ plastics which have equally lengthy degradation occasions. We noticed a possibility to be really ocean-friendly, from product to packaging. Dwelling beside the Atlantic ocean we’re acutely aware of plastic air pollution and determined that if we had been to create a brand new skincare model, we had been dedicated to doing so with out plastic – of any variety.”

The staff are exploring totally compostable packaging options however state that it is going to be a while earlier than these options are prepared for beauty merchandise. Palm & Pine will launch with aluminum product packaging and zero-plastic supply options.

Along with minimising the affect on the atmosphere by way of the packaging, Palm & Pine additionally guarantees the next options and advantages;

All-natural substances

Protects towards UVA/UVB Rays

Vegan

Waterproof

Ocean-friendly and Reef-Secure

Free-from chemical preservatives & fragrances

Eye-lid protected & Lip protected

Child-friendly