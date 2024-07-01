Introducing: Marathon Announces Arctic Red Maple GSAR (And A Special LE) For Canada Day

For followers of instrument watches, particularly these with army connections, the Marathon GSAR (which stands for Authorities Search And Rescue) is basically a recognized amount and has been supplied by the model for a very long time in each quartz and automated fashions. For this new pair of Arctic Purple Maple iterations, the case is 41mm extensive and 14mm thick with fixed tritium tube illumination, 300 meters of water resistance, and a unidirectional dive bezel. At its core, the GSAR is a instrument watch designed for presidency and army purposes (which nonetheless make up the lion’s share of Marathon’s enterprise). With these Purple Maple fashions, we get one other peek at what Marathon does once they need to promote to lovers quite than authorities contracts.