Introducing LEDGER FLEX: Announced Live at B24

PARIS & NASHVILLE, Tennessee | Ledger, the world chief in Digital Asset safety for shoppers and enterprises, at present launched on the market Ledger Flex, its second new product launch in 2024. Launched throughout Ledger’s tenth anniversary, Ledger Flex and the beforehand launched Ledger Stax mark the inception of a brand new technology of Ledger {hardware}, that includes safe E Ink® touchscreen shows powered by Ledger’s Safe OS. Ledger Flex is obtainable to buy at present on Ledger.com and thru our retail companions world wide for $249, delivery instantly.

Ledger Flex marks the brand new normal for Ledger units, that includes NFC and a safe E Ink® touchscreen, at a sexy worth level. Ledger Flex is an homage to the long-lasting black and metal motif featured on Ledger units for a decade, a reminder of Ledger’s heritage of uncompromising safety. Its high-resolution, 2.8” show offers readability when signing transactions or approving logins. E Ink® gives unmatched vitality effectivity, so the battery can final for weeks and even months on one cost.

“After a decade of setting the usual for safety and self-custody in crypto and digital property, I’m proud to say we’re elevating the bar once more,” says Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO of Ledger. “By launching each Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax this 12 months, we’re redefining the expertise of self-custody. Ledger units already safe greater than 20% of the world’s digital property, and our new safe touchscreen class will make self-custody extra accessible than ever earlier than for extra shoppers and enterprises.”

Safe signing units are key to a future the place Proof of You turns into important — as extra of our price turns into digitized, society will want trusted strategies to show identification. The fast development of AI pushes provenance to the forefront of know-how’s largest challenges, and trusting what you see turns into more and more troublesome. Ledger units are the one merchandise on the earth with safe touchscreens, making them important for shielding each your digital worth and your identification. Ledger units convey safety to your inherently insecure units.

After a decade of constructing uncompromising safe units and a sturdy open-source developer ecosystem, Ledger is able to safe a world that’s embracing AI. The place AI creates abundance, the blockchain is a pure accomplice by creating shortage and authenticity. Ledger secures the blockchain, and can construct purposes to serve the necessity for Proof of You.

This begins with a brand new app for Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex: Ledger Safety Key, offering Two-Issue Authentication (2FA) and Passkey capabilities. Passkeys present a safe and handy different to conventional passwords, and might remove phishing out of your safety threat components. With Ledger Safety Key, you should utilize your Ledger pockets to login with out having to drag up your password or use a much less safe 2FA reminiscent of a browser extension or SMS. This characteristic is constructed on the open FIDO 2 specification, making certain decentralized entry throughout platforms, and is already suitable with Google, Amazon, Binance, Coinbase, and far more. Merely faucet your Ledger Flex or Ledger Stax to your cellphone to login to supported providers, or join through USB to your laptop computer or PC.

“And not using a safe display, you aren’t safe. Interval. The simple-to-use safe touchscreens of Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the one really safe touchscreens on the earth, battle examined by the Donjon and third events,” says Ian Rogers, Chief Expertise Officer at Ledger. “With rising digital possession and AI fakes, digital asset safety, proof-of-humanity, and proof-of identification is extra essential than ever. Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the safe touchscreens to go along with the insecure touchscreen in your pocket.”

Ledger Flex is partnered by Ledger Reside, the main omni-chain companion app, which permits customers to attach seamlessly with their Ledger system. Ledger Reside is essentially the most safe means to purchase, promote, swap and earn yield in your crypto, built-in with international suppliers reminiscent of Moonpay, Coinbase, PayPal, and Lido. To this point, Ledger helps over 10,000 cash & tokens on greater than 70 blockchains in Ledger Reside, and roughly 200 dApps have been built-in into the Ledger ecosystem. Builders who need to construct on the Ledger ecosystem can take a look at our up to date Developer Portal right here.

Embracing a future constructed on digital worth requires safe restoration choices, making certain your digital worth or identification is rarely misplaced. In 2023 Ledger launched Ledger Get better, supplied by Coincover, a service that allows customers to encrypt, shard, and backup their secret restoration phrase, which helps Ledger Flex from launch, along with the already obtainable Ledger Stax. With Ledger Get better you by no means have to fret about recovering entry to your pockets, even when your bodily Secret Restoration Phrase backup is misplaced or destroyed. With Ledger Reside, ™Ledger Safety Key, and Ledger Get better, the whole digital possession expertise is current and attainable solely on the Ledger ecosystem.

Ledger Flex is obtainable at present on Ledger.com and in Greatest Purchase all throughout the US for $249. A particular Ledger Flex BTC Version can be obtainable. Equipment to guard your Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are delivery now.

With the introduction of Ledger Flex, there’s now a Ledger system obtainable at a worth level for everybody:

LEDGER NANO S PLUS™: Ledger’s uncompromising safety in your Bitcoin and crypto, obtainable for simply $79.

LEDGER NANO X™: Extra connectivity, that includes Bluetooth for on the go transactions at $149.

LEDGER FLEX™: Ledger’s next-generation contact interface and type issue at $249.

LEDGER STAX™: Premium next-gen design that includes the world’s first curved E Ink® show, with Qi charging and stacking magnets. Designed by Tony Fadell. Secured by Ledger, at $399, with a magnet shell in each field.

LEDGER FLEX SPECS:

Dimensions: 78.40 mm × 56.50 mm × 7.70 mm

Safety: Ledger EAL 6+ licensed safe component (ST33K1M5)

Display screen sort: E Ink® (as much as 16 grays), customizable always-on lock display, capacitive contact

Display screen decision: 2.8”, 600 x 480 pixels

Weight: 57.5g

Connectivity: USB C, Bluetooth® 5.2, NFC

