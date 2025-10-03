Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will be eyed by Mars and Jupiter probes as it zooms past the sun this month

October 3, 2025

The European Space Agency is making use of spacecraft designed for Mars and Jupiter missions to track interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it continues its journey through our solar system.

First spotted in July 2025 by an ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope in Chile, 3I/ATLAS became the third known interstellar object to pass through our solar system. Astronomers identified its extrasolar origin due to its unusual trajectory, which doesn’t follow a closed orbit around the sun, and velocity of around 130,000 mph (219,000 km/h). Astronomers have noted that 3I/ATLAS would remain visible to ground-based telescopes until September 2025, before its path carries it too close to the sun — and eventually behind it from Earth’s perspective.

