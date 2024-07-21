Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire prediction, odds, line, start time: 2024 MLS picks, expert best bets for July 20

An Jap Convention showdown within the MLS occurs when Inter Miami CF (15-5-4) and Chicago Hearth FC (6-7-11) collide on Saturday. Inter Miami are at present No. 1 within the convention with 50 complete factors. In the meantime, Chicago are within the thirteenth spot with 25 factors however have a -11 objective differential. Lionel Messi will miss this sport for Miami with an ankle damage suffered throughout Copa America.

Kickoff is about for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are -120 favorites (danger $120 to win $100) within the newest Inter Miami vs. Chicago odds, whereas Chicago Hearth FC are +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/underneath for complete targets scored is 3.5. Earlier than locking in any Inter Miami vs. Chicago Hearth picks, you could take a look at what SportsLine soccer professional Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Inter Miami vs. Chicago cash line: Inter Miami -120, Chicago Hearth +280, Draw +300

Inter Miami vs. Chicago over/underneath: 3.5 targets

MIA: Inter Miami are 3-2 of their final 5 video games

CHI: Chicago Hearth are 7-4 of their street video games towards the unfold

Why it’s best to again Inter Miami

This group has offensive playmakers and scorers everywhere in the area, consistently placing stress on defenses. They’re at present first within the league in assists (65) and targets (54). Midfielder Julian Gressel has excellent area imaginative and prescient to string the needle as a passer. He is tied for fourth within the MLS in complete assists (12) and completes 83.7% of his passes.

Defender Jordi Alba, 35, is a veteran presence on the sector. Alba has nice instincts on the sector to search out the ball but in addition has a knack for organising his teammates. He is notched three targets and 7 complete assists. Midfielder Robert Taylor performs with spectacular timing and tempo. Taylor will intercept passes and assist create counterattacks. This season, he has 4 targets and three assists.

Why it’s best to again Chicago Hearth

Ahead Hugo Cuypers supplies Chicago with an athletic and decisive presence on the frontline. Cuypers has a knack for locating his manner into the penalty field however strikes nice with out the ball. The 27-year-old at present leads the staff in targets (9) together with two assists. Midfielder Brian Gutierrez is one other offensive menace.

Gutierrez, 21, is usually a dependable playmaker off crossers whereas being a stable passer. Over the previous two years with Chicago, he is recorded seven targets and 13 assists. Maren Haile-Selassie is one other contributor within the midfield. Haile-Selassie owns clean footwork to dribble previous defenders as a scorer or facilitator. So far this season, the 25-year-old logged 5 targets and 5 assists.

