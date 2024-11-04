Instant Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals’ Dominant Win vs Chicago Bears

ARIZONA– The Arizona Cardinals delivered an all-around efficiency at residence in opposition to the Chicago Bears, defeating them by a stress-free 29-9 margin.
The Cardinals’ protection confirmed up, holding Caleb Williams and the Bears to only three discipline targets and a mere 241 whole yards – a recipe for a powerful victory in entrance of a house crowd. Arizona has now received three straight video games, and can enhance to 5-4 remaining atop the NFC West.
However Sunday’s recreation supplied some intriguing indicators of development for the Cardinals. The win got here on account of some somewhat shocking elements. Listed below are the takeaways from a commanding win within the desert.
Arizona’s skinny defensive position has come below loads of fireplace within the 2024 season up to now. Understandably so, as they rank within the backside portion of the league in practically each measurable manufacturing stat with regard to pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
Sunday’s recreation was the other. After recording simply 4 sacks over their final three contests, Arizona’s D-line was a menace, as Williams’ makes an attempt to spin away from sacks had been principally unsuccessful.
The Cardinals notched six sacks on the day, their season-high. Six totally different gamers had been credited with no less than half a sack, with Zaven Collins recording two and rookie DL Xavier Thomas managing a sack and a half.
It was a group effort, with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis bringing additional stress from quite a lot of totally different appears to be like. Chicago’s Williams, who made his status escaping stress, was usually well-contained, and, after just a few early completions, appeared to battle to seek out his receivers on account of heavy stress.
The Cardinals’ defensive position actually nonetheless wants a lift – basic supervisor Monti Ossenfort nonetheless wants to deal with that place of want, however what Rallis was in a position to do along with his unit, and the across-the-board, disciplined execution by Arizona’s pass-rushers was the distinction on this recreation, because the six sacks supplied a 45-yard swing for the Cardinals.
It has been a little bit of a sore spot with Cardinals followers, media and the like. Arizona, a group constructed to run the ball and management the clock, was struggling to ascertain it as the primary path to commanding wins.
On Sunday, the Cardinals had been in a position to run for an astounding 213 yards and three touchdowns on 34 makes an attempt, good for six.3 yards per carry. The offensive line was dominant, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing had a wonderful deal with on the bottom recreation.
Whereas loads of their success on the bottom got here, as soon as once more, from stud working again James Conner, who rushed for his third 100-yard day of 2024, they did not undergo from Conner being the one competent again on the sphere.
Emari Demercado, following a pair of pulling linemen, ripped off an enormous 53-yard rating as the primary half was about to run out, and rookie Trey Benson ran for his first profession NFL landing after Conner left briefly to endure concussion assessments.
Conner would clear protocol and return to the sport, however as a complete, Arizona’s backs and the road blocking for them had been distinctive, and so they eclipsed 200 yards with out seeing quarterback Kyler Murray use his legs greater than twice, because the signal-caller ran for less than 6 yards.
By all accounts, this was a Shanahan-esque model of victory, because the Cardinals maintained prolonged, time-consuming drives, and barely needed to depend on the cross to be able to succeed. Murray was an environment friendly 13-for-20, however threw for simply 154 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
It was the primary recreation all season that Murray didn’t throw a landing cross, however the truth that he by no means wanted to was a testomony to Petzing’s wonderful recreation plan, and near-perfect execution by the offense.
The Cardinals have not performed with the lead fairly often in 2024, and three of their wins have been of the comeback selection. Sunday’s recreation confirmed what this offense may be, and was the blueprint for a way Arizona desires to dominate and win video games.
Head Coach Jonathan Gannon is understood for his work in creating defensive backs. At instances, it is felt as if this defensive unit has ceaselessly left gamers large open in house, or been too bodily aggressive, resulting in penalties.
Granted, a part of that’s because of the lack of stress on opposing quarterbacks. It is exhausting for even probably the most elite cornerbacks and safeties to cowl for vital intervals of time, particularly in off-script conditions.
However Sunday’s recreation was a wonderful efficiency by Arizona’s secondary. Veteran Budda Baker recorded an enormous 12 tackles (10 solo), but it surely was the youthful defenders who shined within the win.
Rookie nook Max Melton recorded two tackles and a PBU, nook Starling Thomas V had a PBU as effectively, to go together with six tackles.
Second-year nook Garrett Williams, who’s carried out effectively all season, among the many prime protection defensive backs within the NFL in 2024 knocked down two passes to go along with his 5 tackles.
They held Caleb Williams to only 216 yards by the air, and the primary general choose accomplished solely 22 of his 41 passes, touchdown him a poor 68.9 passer score and 5.3 yards per try in opposition to Arizona’s secondary.
A gradual dose of stress makes the job a lot simpler on younger secondaries, however Arizona’s corners performed disciplined ball, sticking with their assignments and enjoying clear soccer. As a group, the Cardinals dedicated simply two penalties, each on the offense.
That is a recipe for future success. If the younger defensive backs proceed to develop below Gannon and Rallis, and cross rush reinforcements are added, the Cardinals’ protection could possibly be a candidate to leap from a bottom-feeder to one of many extra elite items within the NFL.
Actually, they did their half on Sunday.