Instant analysis | Jayden Daniels sets rookie record in MNF win over Bengals

Washington’s protection performed nicely sufficient as soon as once more to maintain it within the sport, holding the Bengals to subject targets on two of their drives and forcing an incompletion on a two-point try within the fourth quarter, however the unit continues to be a piece in progress. Burrow was spectacular as anticipated, finishing 29 of 38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Ja’Marr Chase.

The Commanders went the complete sport with out forcing a punt from the Bengals, marking the third consecutive sport that they’ve compelled two or fewer. Explosive performs additionally proceed to be a difficulty, as proven by Chase’s 41- and 31-yard touchdowns, although these had been the one two performs from the Bengals that went these distances.

The offense has proven it could actually deal with itself whereas the protection improves, although, because the unit went 3-for-3 within the crimson zone, beginning with their opening drive after McCaffrey’s reception put them on the Bengals’ 2-yard line. Robinson ran unopposed into the top zone two performs later, tying the rating at 7-7 following Burrow’s 41-yard shot to Chase.