Inside the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show With Cher, Lisa and More

How do you evolve and convey again an occasion that quite a lot of critics had mentioned could be previous its prime? Leaning in exhausting on what initially made it nice is an effective begin, particularly when it’s topped with parts that really feel decidedly proper now. It additionally helps if the ensuing mixture feels merely joyful.

The Victoria’s Secret staff, which final introduced its signature trend present in 2019, took its time to reconfigure the occasion within the face of plunging TV rankings and the impression of the #MeToo motion. However what was introduced Tuesday night time at Duggal Greenhouse at New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard certainly felt celebratory, present and absolutely women-centric — not solely on the runway and backstage, but additionally the entrance row, a visitor checklist that included Cardi B, Jodie Turner-Smith and Queen Latifah.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway. Mike Coppola/Getty Pictures for Victoria’s Secret

Previous Victoria’s Secret exhibits added males to the combination by way of musical acts, however not this 12 months. The determined “no guys allowed” vibe all through Tuesday’s occasion included a trio of feminine artists that additionally felt each balanced and high-wattage: Tyla, Blackpink‘s Lisa and at last Cher, who was simply among the many night time’s most anticipated moments. “I’d be mendacity if I didn’t say Cher is among the many greatest thrills for me,” Janie Schaffer, the model’s chief design and inventive officer, instructed The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion’s pink carpet earlier than the present. “We watched her rehearse yesterday, and it was a second we couldn’t fairly imagine was taking place.”

In the end it was the cadre of supermodels that maybe greatest highlighted this occasion’s newfound dedication to focusing absolutely on a female-empowerment theme. Gigi Hadid opened the present, whereas sister Bella appeared later, and in between the roster continued to learn like a who’s who of the modeling business: Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes, Joan Smalls, Isabeli Fontana, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Paloma Elsesser, Behati Prinsloo and plenty of others.

Dutch mannequin Jill Kortleve walks the runway as Lisa performs. ANGELA WEISS/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

To totally punctuate the assertion, Tyra Banks, an OG Victoria’s Secret Angel since 1997, emerged from retirement to stroll the finale. Banks is 50, whereas Eva Herzigová, who additionally walked the runway Tuesday night time, is 51, and the viewers response to seeing them — and their equally iconic colleagues — on the runway was nothing lower than rhapsodic. “It’s somewhat loopy, as a result of it’s been twenty-something years since I’ve carried out this,” Herzigova mentioned backstage earlier than the present. “It feels superb to be again, additionally as a result of Victoria’s Secret is my household. It’s additionally simply beautiful to see that the model is dedicated to progress, to turn into extra inclusive and have a good time ladies as they’re, with all ages, all shapes, all colours. It’s beautiful to see it and wonderful to be surrounded by that sort of magnificence.” Maybe the perfect instance of this concept: a pair of transgender fashions, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, strolling the present for the primary time.

Tyra Banks walks the runway through the finale. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pictures for Victoria’s Secret

For 28-year-old Imaan Hummam, a decade between her two Victoria’s Secret appearances enabled her to embrace a way of perspective Tuesday night time. “I did the present for the primary time once I was 18, and that’s so younger. You’re making an attempt to determine who you might be and what you stand for,” she defined to THR. “Ten years later, I’m stronger and rather more assured. I really feel like I do know why I’m right here, and it actually does really feel empowering and thrilling.”

Alessandra Ambrosio, Vivienne Rohner, Isabeli Fontana and Eva Herzigová backstage. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Pictures for Victoria’s Secret

The Victoria’s Secret Style Present historically was designed as the corporate’s greatest gross sales alternative of the 12 months, airing in early December between 2001 and 2018 to place the model and its merchandise entrance and middle because the holiday-shopping season kicked off. Quick-forward to 2024, and the gross sales mannequin additionally has shifted, with the model partnering with Amazon to current the occasion, which aired dwell on Amazon Prime Video and featured shoppable seems accessible in its Amazon Style retailer.

Dylan Sprouse Theo Wargo/Getty Pictures

Given the night time’s star energy, the garments by no means felt just like the information. The seems have been equal components elegant and horny and fairly often framed by the outsized wings which have turn into one other present signature. However as an alternative, the information was each lady who appeared on the runway — from the trio of ultra-talented performers to 50 gorgeous fashions, dozens of backup dancers and the all-female choir that ushered in Cher’s efficiency.

The lads in attendance, in the meantime, have been joyful to take a backseat — and one specifically, to be a cheerleader for his spouse. Dylan Sprouse arrived on the present carrying placards he original from outsized pictures of Klaus Von Sprouse and Piggy Cow, the cat and canine he shares together with his spouse, mannequin Barbara Palvin. Upon her entrance, he stood up and waved them gleefully, and it was clear Palvin observed from the smile on her face. “I’m all the time impressed and happy with her,” Sprouse mentioned previous to the present. “She’s labored actually, actually exhausting for this.”

Preshow, many attendees have been requested, What does feminine empowerment imply to you? Unsurprisingly, it was Cher who supplied the night time’s greatest response: “All the pieces.”