Inside the Duggar Family: Jim Bob, Michelle and Their 19 Kids

The Duggars have turn into a family identify because of their regularly rising squad, however it began with Jim Bob Duggar and spouse Michelle Duggar.

After tying the knot in 1984, Jim Bob and Michelle welcomed their first baby, son Joshua, in 1988. The pair then went on to have 18 extra youngsters, with their youngest, daughter Josie, being born in December 2009.

The household’s day-to-day actions had been documented on TLC’s 19 Children and Counting for 15 seasons from 2008 to 2015. A number of the youngsters then branched off on their very own, starring on Counting On, starting in 2015. The spinoff was canceled after 11 seasons in 2021 following Josh’s sexual misconduct scandal. (He’s at present in jail after being convicted of possessing and baby pornography.)

Scroll right down to get to know the entire Duggar household: