Inside Sherri Papini’s Life After Serving Time for Kidnapping Hoax

Sherri Papini‘s life drastically modified after she claimed to have been kidnapped — solely to get arrested for faking her personal kidnapping.

Earlier than her authorized drama, Sherri lived in Redding, California, with then-husband Keith Papini and their two children: Tyler and Violet. Keith reported Sherri lacking in November 2016 and the wide-spread seek for the mom of two lasted for 22 days. After Sherri resurfaced three weeks in a while Thanksgiving she claimed she was taken at gunpoint by two Hispanic girls who held her hostage, beat her and branded her.

The investigation didn’t go far till authorities discovered a DNA match in 2020 that was linked to Sherri’s ex-boyfriend and finally resulted in Sherri being arrested in 2022 for orchestrating her abduction. She pleaded responsible to a federal decide later that 12 months and was sentenced to 18 months in jail for committing mail fraud and mendacity to a federal officer about being kidnapped.

“[I am] so sorry for the ache I’ve brought about my household, my mates, all the nice individuals who needlessly suffered due to my story and people who labored so onerous to attempt to assist me,” Sherri mentioned in an announcement on the time about how “deeply ashamed” she was of her actions. “I’ll work the remainder of my life to make amends for what I’ve performed.”

Sherri’s scandal was the topic of Lifetime’s 2023 film Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini starring Jaime King.

After serving her jail sentence, Sherri will break her silence in an upcoming docuseries with Investigation Discovery. Sherri’s household and family members, nonetheless, have already supplied glimpses into her life because the controversy in Hulu’s Good Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini and subsequent press interviews.

Hold scrolling for all the things to find out about Sherri’s new regular since being accused of faking her personal kidnapping:

Serving Her Time, Paying Her Charges

After her arrest, Sherri was ordered to pay greater than $300,000 in restitution for losses incurred by the California Sufferer Compensation Board, the Social Safety Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Lawyer’s workplace filed a writ of garnishment in opposition to Sherri in March 2024. They claimed Sherri nonetheless owed greater than $300,000 in restitution from the case. They cited $309,292.93 as the overall with the addition of a ten % litigation surcharge, which introduced her quantity to $340,221.23.

Prosecutors additionally filed a writ of garnishment in opposition to the regulation agency representing Sherri in her divorce from Keith. Sherri’s legal professional mentioned she intends to pay the U.S. Lawyer’s workplace.

“Sherri Papini appreciates the importance of her monetary obligations to the Court docket and to the Authorities and can proceed to fulfill mentioned obligations as she has promised,” her lawyer William Portanova informed Individuals. “Nothing has modified.”

The place Does Sherri Papini Reside?

Sherri was launched from jail in August 2023. She subsequently entered a midway home a.okay.a a residential reentry facility in Sacramento County, California. Lower than a 12 months later, Sherri moved from the house to a residence in northern California and he or she stays on supervised launch till late 2026.

Sherri Papini’s New Boyfriend

Sherri and Keith had been married for seven years earlier than her abduction. After her return, Keith stood by Sherri till the FBI informed them she was an individual of curiosity. Keith briefly separated from Sherri however they finally reconciled till she was formally charged. Days after Sherri entered a responsible plea to fraud prices, Keith filed for divorce and for sole custody of their youngsters.

Sherri has since discovered love with auto vendor Shawn Hibdon, whom she reportedly began relationship earlier than her jail stint. The couple had been noticed packing on the PDA in June 2024 — the identical month Keith mentioned the place he and Sherri stand now.

“No, I don’t converse to her in any respect in any way,” he informed TV Insider. “I would see her within the court docket for our court docket stuff, however no, I don’t speak to her.”

Her Relationship With the Youngsters

In accordance with Keith, his and Sherri’s children initially saved their distance from their mother after studying in regards to the kidnapping hoax. Sherri is entitled to scheduled visitation with the youngsters and has additionally remained involved with them via cellphone calls.

“Yeah, they converse to her on the cellphone as soon as a month or each different week,” Keith informed TV Insider. “Shortly, it’ll be each week, so let me simply say they converse to her each week, they usually see her in a professionally supervised visitation as soon as a month.”

Her Plans for the Future

In a supervised visitation report obtained by Individuals — which was included in divorce-related paperwork between Sherri and Keith — Sherri was requested by her children what she did for work.

“Properly like this place [a supervised visitation center] could be very useful for households, nicely mommy is constructing a basis to assist locations like this extra. Mommy is making a enterprise that can be a basis to assist individuals,” Sherri mentioned, based on notes saved by a monitor supervising her contact along with her youngsters. “Have you learnt what an creator is? Mommy’s additionally an creator now. She’s writing two books. I work plenty of hours to jot down chapter books. So, after I let you know I’m working remotely, meaning I’m at residence writing chapters on my laptop computer.”

Sherry can even be addressing her authorized points for the primary time via Investigation Discovery docuseries.

“Sherri Papini drew worldwide consideration when she went lacking after which once more, when she returned. Whereas many views have been informed, there may be one standpoint that the world hasn’t heard and that’s from Sherri herself,” President of ID Jason Sarlanis mentioned in an announcement in June 2024. “Investigation Discovery will current a brand new facet of Sherri Papini’s case — informed by her in her personal phrases.”