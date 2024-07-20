Inside O.T. Genasis’ Coparenting Relationship With Malika Haqq

O.T. Genasis won’t be relationship Malika Haqq anymore, however he’ll all the time assist her because the mom of their 4-year-old son, Ace.

“Each of my youngsters’ moms are wonderful. They’re nice moms,” Genasis, 37, completely instructed Us Weekly on Thursday, July 18, whereas selling his upcoming stint on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques.

Along with his and Haqq’s son, Ace, Genasis (actual identify Odis Oliver Flores) has a 14-year-old son additionally named Genasis. The rapper’s eldest son has autism and his mom’s id has not been revealed.

“Clearly, you’re going to have your variations, however I wouldn’t commerce it for something,” the musician stated of coparenting.

He referred to as his exes “wonderful,” gushing, “They’re wonderful with my youngsters. Once I’m there, after I’m not there, they’re all the time there with the children and that’s dope.”

Haqq, 41, and O.T. dated on and off from 2017 to 2019 earlier than calling it quits for good that June. Haqq introduced her being pregnant in September 2019, with Us confirming O.T.’s paternity on the time.

“Relationships don’t all the time work out the best way we’d hope however between love & friendship we’ve got created a child boy that shall be right here very quickly,” Haqq wrote by way of Instagram in February 2020 after O.T. attended the infant bathe her BFF Khloé Kardashian threw.

The Famously Single alum added: “I’ve been single the final 8 months however I’m on no account alone. O.T. and I’ve attended each medical doctors apt and general liked on our son collectively whereas anticipating his arrival. My precedence over the previous few months has been to nurture and defend my unborn baby.”

Haqq gave start to Ace in March 2020. She introduced the information by way of social media with an image of her and O.T. holding their child boy’s hand.

O.T., who stars on the brand new season of Surreal Life, instructed Us on Thursday that he has labored laborious to discover a stability between elevating two sons and rising his profession.

“It’s actually, actually robust, and my first son is autistic,” the singer stated, noting that his eldest son’s prognosis got here very early on in his life. “I’m so completely happy about it now as a result of clearly he’s labored so laborious. He’s in a fantastic place and it’s not extreme. We simply labored via it.”

O.T. famous that being away from his oldest baby wouldn’t be attainable if his mom couldn’t be there across the clock. “I used to be in a position to be in a greater scenario financially the place [my ex] doesn’t must work and she will work with my baby the entire time,” he defined. “That’s what’s helped him a lot.”

He added when Ace got here alongside 10 years later, his life had modified. “I’d say I used to be doing an excellent job being a rapper,” O.T. laughed, calling Ace “tremendous cool” and “loopy.”

Whereas O.T. has his arms full with two youngsters, he revealed that he’s toyed with the concept of increasing his household.

“I inform my pals on a regular basis I would like extra youngsters,” he shared with Us, saying his dream situation is to have 4 extra youngsters. “For the following chapter of my life, as a substitute of operating and going to chase the cash and being right here and doing exhibits, I simply wish to stay via my youngsters and hang around with them.”

Though filming Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques took O.T. away from his youngsters, followers will get to see snippets of his life as a father or mother throughout the premiere episode. Viewers can even be taught extra in regards to the rapper’s friendship with fellow contestant Kim Zolciak-Biermann, whom he instructed Us he’s identified for “years.”

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques premieres on MTV Tuesday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo