Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Intimate 55th Birthday Feast in The Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez is spending her birthday within the Hamptons.

The birthday lady, who turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24, headed east to rejoice her birthday with family and friends. Whereas her Bridgerton-themed bash within the Hamptons made headlines over the weekend, a supply revealed to Us Weekly that the singer truly kicked off her birthday weekend on Sunday, July 21, with an out of doors lunch at Arthur & Sons.

Lopez booked the Italian restaurant after visiting earlier within the week, reserving the venue’s outside bar and patio space — dubbed the Amalfi Terrace — for 20 of her closest family and friends. Among the many friends had been her two kids, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, in addition to her sister Lynda, her longtime supervisor Benny Medina and “different mates,” per the insider. (Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex husband Marc Antony.)

The supply additionally confirmed to Us that Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was not in attendance.

Associated: See Jennifer Lopez’s Timeless Hamptons Appears to be like: Overalls, Sweaters, Extra

Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons appears have Us swooning. From fashionable bike driving outfits to timeless ensembles whereas exploring the city, Lopez has no scarcity of fabulous summer season appears to point out off whereas vacationing within the Hamptons. When taking a stroll on July 13, Lopez shocked in a white tank prime that includes frilled sleeves and a unfastened […]

Visitors loved a five-course dinner of Italian classics, together with fried calamari, Caesar salad, spaghetti marinara, rooster parm, spicy rigatoni and extra.

Lopez shocked in a white, floral-embroidered romper and shared “heartfelt tales of her previous” with partygoers, the insider tells Us. She was serenaded with a standard rendition of the Pleased Birthday track by the Arthur & Sons employees and handled to her favourite dessert: limoncello cheesecake, spumoni ice cream and selfmade mini cannolis.

A lavish Italian lunch wasn’t the extent of Lopez’s birthday actions, nevertheless, because the multi-hyphenate hosted a Bridgerton-themed get together at her Hamptons home on Saturday, July 20. Among the many friends photographed getting into the get together wearing period-correct royal put on was Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Lopez, donning a blue robe with white lace.

Bronx native Lopez made her method out to the east finish of Lengthy Island on July 13 when she shared a video through Instagram Story of her and her 18-year-old stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, taking a summertime automobile trip collectively. The pair had been later noticed on the Chanel retailer within the Hamptons the identical day, a supply solely revealed to Us.

Associated: What’s in Retailer for Meghan Markle and Extra Well-known Leos This 12 months?

What’s in retailer for Leos this yr? Us Weekly turned to world-renowned astrologer and writer Susan Miller to get the forecast for the Lions in your life — and in Hollywood. Meghan Markle’s (August 4, 1981) marriage home is Capricorn (“historical past and custom”), which makes husband Prince Harry an ideal match, says Miller within the […]

Whether or not or not Violet was in attendance at her stepmother’s birthday bash is unclear. In the meantime, Lopez and Violet’s father Ben, 51, are “nonetheless residing individually” and their relationship stays in limbo as they give the impression of being to promote their shared L.A. residence. “Nothing has been determined but so far as the divorce, however promoting the home is step one,” the insider concluded.

Notably, neither Ben nor the singer publicly acknowledged their second marriage ceremony anniversary on July 16. (Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Experiences of Ben and Lopez’s separation surfaced in Might when a supply solely advised Us the couple had been experiencing “points” of their marriage as Lopez ready for her This Is Me…Reside Tour, which might have been her first in years. The tour, nevertheless, was later canceled.

“Jennifer steered they only take time to determine it out,” an insider advised Us in July, saying the couple was “residing separate lives” and “nonetheless haven’t decided” about their marriage. “They’re going by a lot individually and as a pair,” the supply stated. “They could take a while to see if this difficult second can resolve itself and so they come again to one another [as] higher individuals.”

Reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton