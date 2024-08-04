Inside Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s Divorce Negotiations

Christina Corridor and estranged husband Josh Corridor are determining the phrases of their divorce, with the HGTV star allegedly providing a hefty settlement upfront.

“He was supplied a seven-figure plus settlement and turned it down,” a supply near Christina, 41, completely tells Us Weekly. “His legal professional stated it was too low.”

Christina and Josh, 43, each filed for divorce final month, itemizing their date of separation as July 7 and eight, respectively. A second supply, nevertheless, tells Us that Christina and Josh haven’t even began the proceedings.

“She didn’t provide Josh hundreds of thousands. They haven’t even began negotiations,” the second insider claims. “But when Christina’s really providing him hundreds of thousands, she will be able to ship it in writing by her lawyer.”

Neither Christina nor Josh, who wed in 2022, have publicly addressed the alleged divorce settlement. Us has reached out for remark.

When Josh filed his divorce petition, he requested that the rights to the pair’s shared Newport Seaside residence and Christina’s HGTV reveals be divided equally. (Christina and Josh didn’t signal a prenuptial settlement earlier than their marriage ceremony.)

Christina later made it clear that she rebuffed Josh’s makes an attempt for half of her earnings.

“I’ve labored my ass off to construct this life for myself and my kids and anybody who would try to take what they don’t deserve / what they did NOT work for needs to be ashamed,” she wrote through Instagram Story final month. “An insecure man with a big ego can positive attempt to derail you — however ‘nonetheless I rise.’ That is private.”

The Flip or Flop alum shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, in addition to son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In her social media assertion on the time, Christina additional claimed that “divorces don’t occur in a single day” and “there’s all the time a breaking level.”

A 3rd supply beforehand instructed Us that Christina and Josh have had points “for some time.”

“Christina was making an attempt, however issues occurred, and it simply wasn’t working,” the insider stated. “[She] was accomplished when she filed the papers. It’s exhausting, however she’s doing nice.”

Amid the divorce, Christina is staying busy together with her HGTV commitments. She is at present filming The Flip Off with Tarek, 42, and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“The advantage of this present particularly is that it’s gonna be enjoyable. It’s a contest,” Christina completely instructed Us days earlier than breaking apart with Josh. “There’s not gonna be any dangerous blood it doesn’t matter what occurs. None of us are taking it as critically to really get mad about stuff. We simply determined to have enjoyable with it it doesn’t matter what. As a result of whenever you’re having enjoyable filming that’s a very powerful factor, as a result of that’s what the viewers is gonna discover.”

Josh was initially slated to hitch Christina on The Flip Off however will not be concerned amid the divorce.

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Andrea Simpson