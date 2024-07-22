Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2020. The next day, he became President-elect.
Biden carries his sons Beau, left, and Hunter while attending a Democratic convention in Delaware in 1972. At center is his first wife, Neilia, and on the left are future Gov. Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. Biden, a member of the New Castle County Council, was running for one of Delaware's US Senate seats, and he won that November at the age of 29.
Biden cuts a cake at his 30th birthday party in November 1972, shortly after winning the Senate election. A few weeks later, Neilia Biden died in a car accident while Christmas shopping. Their baby daughter, Naomi, was also killed in the wreck. The two boys were badly injured, but they survived.
Biden speaks with US President Jimmy Carter at a fundraising event in Delaware in 1978. Later that year, Biden was re-elected to the Senate. He kept getting re-elected until he resigned in 2009 and became Barack Obama's vice president.
Biden talks with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after the signing of the Egyptian-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979.
In 1987, Biden entered the 1988 presidential race. But he dropped out three months later following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
In February 1988, Biden had surgery to repair an aneurysm in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. Here, he sits in his office after returning to work.
Biden, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laughs with students as he visits a high school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002.
Biden, second from left, participates in a 2007 presidential debate with other Democratic candidates. With Biden, from left, are John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Biden signs his book
Biden takes the vice president oath of office next to his second wife, Jill, in January 2009. Biden had to resign from the Senate, where he had held office since 1973.
Biden and Obama put their arms around each other after Obama's health care overhaul was passed in March 2009. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which had been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642077_632_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden sits with Obama and members of Obama's nationwide safety staff as they monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011. (Editor’s note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2731″ width=”4096″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden speaks at the convention of Florida's Democratic Party in October 2011. Biden said he and Obama had made progress on fixing problems they inherited from Republicans, but he said the GOP was using obstructionist tactics to keep the administration from doing more for the economy and middle class.
Biden whistles to get someone's attention as he stands with a high school marching band in Euclid, Ohio, in November 2011.
Obama and Biden laugh together as they attend a basketball game in July 2012.
Biden speaks on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Biden talks to some bikers at a Seaman, Ohio, diner in September 2012.
Biden holds a baby during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in September 2012.
Biden debates US Rep. Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's running mate, in the run-up to the 2012 election.
Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One in November 2012.
Biden makes a cameo in the TV show
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642077_82_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden listens to Obama speak about gun reform in December 2012. In the wake of a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, Obama tapped Biden to lead an administration-wide effort against gun violence. But fierce resistance to new gun legislation thwarted nearly all of the administration’s plans.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1687″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden hands a vote certificate to US Rep. Robert Brady as Congress officially counts the Electoral College votes in January 2013. Obama and Biden were elected to a second term in November 2012.
Biden and his wife, Jill, dance during an inaugural ball in January 2013.
Biden awards the Medal of Valor to William Reynolds, a battalion chief with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, during a ceremony in Washington, DC, in February 2013. Biden presented the award to public safety officers who had exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.
Biden gets ready to pay for an ice cream cone in Portland, Oregon, in October 2014. He was in Portland campaigning for US Sen. Jeff Merkley.
Biden tours a dredging barge along the Delaware River in October 2014. During his visit, the vice president discussed the importance of investing in the nation's infrastructure.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_43_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband, Ashton Carter, delivers a speech at the White House in February 2015. Ashton Carter had just been sworn in as the country's new Secretary of Defense, but it was Biden's hands-on whisper that went viral on social media.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2622″ width=”4661″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_608_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden wears his signature aviator sunglasses as he addresses graduating students at Yale University in May 2015.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1981″ width=”3522″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_84_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden pauses with his family as they enter a visitation for his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, in June 2015. Biden's eldest son died at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1125″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden and Obama share a light moment at the White House, where Obama spoke at a reception honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in October 2015.
Biden points at Obama during Obama's final State of the Union address in January 2016.
Biden speaks on stage during the Academy Awards in February 2016. Before introducing Lady Gaga's performance of
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_60_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden waves to the crowd before speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”3300″ width=”4951″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_691_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden surprises Obama on his birthday in August 2016.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1067″ width=”1600″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_119_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets Biden on an airport tarmac in Avoca, Pennsylvania, in August 2016. Watch CNN’s Jeanne Moos on the “endless embrace.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2331″ width=”4144″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_304_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden greets Ruth Bonner, a 99-year-old daughter of a young slave who escaped to freedom, as he and his wife attend the September 2016 opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1633″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_176_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden shakes hands with his successor, Mike Pence, after they had lunch in Washington, DC, in November 2016.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1915″ width=”2872″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_581_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden wipes away tears as Obama surprises him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017. “For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military aide to join us on stage,” Obama said in the ceremony. “For my final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” ” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2608″ width=”4000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden poses for a photo with a dog named Biden as he greets a crowd on Capitol Hill in March 2017.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_662_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden speaks at a fundraising dinner for New Hampshire Democrats in April 2017. Biden, who advisers said was nowhere near making a decision on whether to run for president in 2020, addressed the question head-on. “Guys, I’m not running!” he said with a smile, as the audience in the hotel ballroom booed in response.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1672″ width=”2972″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_712_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden tosses his jacket off stage as he begins to speak at a rally in Pittsburgh in April 2019. Days earlier, he announced that he would be running for president for a third time.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2001″ width=”2974″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_232_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden is confronted by US Sen. Kamala Harris during the first Democratic debates in June 2019. Harris went after Biden over his early-career opposition to federally mandated busing. “I did not oppose busing in America,” Biden told Harris. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”1411″ width=”2311″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden takes a selfie with supporters in Detroit after CNN's Democratic debates in July 2019.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_311_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden is questioned about his son Hunter during a campaign stop in New Hampton, Iowa, in December 2019. Biden grew visibly frustrated with the man, calling him a “damn liar” after the man accused Biden of sending his son to Ukraine “to get a job and work for a gas company, that he had no experience with gas, nothing.” Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. He said recently he used “poor judgment” in serving on the board of the company while his father was pushing anti-corruption measures in Ukraine on behalf of the US government, but he added that he didn’t do anything improper. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.remove(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” height=”2001″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden speaks with Jacquelyn Brittany, a security guard at The New York Times, in December 2019. Brittany was escorting Biden to a Times editorial board meeting when she said: The exchange was aired as part of the Times’ TV series “The Weekly,” and was circulated on social media. In August 2020, Brittany gave the first speech officially nominating Biden for president at the Democratic National Convention. “I take powerful people up on my elevator all the time,” Brittany said. “When they get off, they go to their important meetings. Me, I just head back to the lobby. But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared, that my life meant something to him. And I knew even when he went into his important meeting, he’d take my story in there with him.” Biden responded on Twitter: “Jacquelyn: Your nomination means the world to me. Thanks — and I hope you understand: we love you again.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1587″ width=”2380″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden speaks at a caucus-night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in February 2020. He finished a disappointing fourth.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_469_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden places his palms on the shoulders of Pete Buttigieg as Buttigieg endorses him for president in March 2020. Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had simply dropped out of the Democratic race.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2333″ width=”3500″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden's wife, Jill, blocks a protester who charged the stage during his Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles in March 2020. The protester was holding a sign that said
Biden and US Sen. Kamala Harris greet each other at a Detroit high school as they attend a
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_995_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden has a testy change about gun rights as he excursions a Fiat Chrysler meeting plant in Detroit in March 2020. A person confronted Biden and accused the previous vp of attempting to “take away our weapons.” Biden responded, “You are filled with s***” and tried to make clear his insurance policies, saying he helps the Second Modification. ” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2996″ width=”4500″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_657_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden greets US Sen. Bernie Sanders with an elbow bump earlier than the beginning of their one-on-one debate in Washington, DC, in March 2020. The 2 Democrats went with an elbow bump as a substitute of a handshake due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sanders ended his presidential marketing campaign the next month, clearing Biden’s path to the Democratic nomination.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1333″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_710_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="In Might 2020, Biden denied a former aide’s claims that he sexually assaulted her 27 years in the past. “This by no means occurred,” Biden mentioned of Tara Reade’s allegation. In an interview with MSNBC, Biden mentioned he didn’t know why Reade was now making the allegation.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1500″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_891_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="On Memorial Day, the Bidens lay a wreath on the Veterans Memorial Park in New Citadel, Delaware. In a CNN interview, Biden referred to as President Donald Trump “an absolute idiot” for sharing a tweet that mocked him for sporting a masks.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1066″ width=”1600″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_445_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden touches his face whereas talking at a church in Wilmington, Delaware, in June 2020. As he spoke with African-American leaders, Biden pledged to take steps to fight institutional racism and re-establish a police oversight physique on the Justice Division.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1667″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
People are socially distanced from one another as Biden speaks in Darby, Pennsylvania, in June 2020.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_725_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden holds handwritten notes that reference US Sen. Kamala Harris in July 2020. The speaking factors fueled contemporary hypothesis about Harris’ standing as a doable operating mate.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1667″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden calls Harris from his Delaware home to inform her that she was his choice for vice president.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_111_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden and Harris stroll out for their first marketing campaign occasion as a presidential ticket.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1769″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_293_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden accepts the Democratic Social gathering’s presidential nomination throughout a speech on the Democratic Nationwide Conference. “This marketing campaign is not nearly profitable votes,” Biden mentioned. “It’s about profitable the guts and, sure, the soul of America.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1333″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642078_189_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden joins palms with Harris after the Democratic Nationwide Conference in August 2020. They’re joined on stage by Biden’s spouse, Jill, and Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_516_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden speaks to supporters from a distance after assembly with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in September 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has taken a cautious strategy to campaigning.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2022″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence as they attend a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane in Duluth, Minnesota, in September 2020.
People sitting in social-distancing circles are reflected in Biden's sunglasses as he speaks in Charlotte, North Carolina.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_628_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden takes half in the primary presidential debate in September 2020. At middle is moderator Chris Wallace, who had his palms full as the talk usually devolved into shouting, rancor and cross discuss that generally made it unimaginable to observe what both candidate was speaking about.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1125″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden is reminded by his wife, Jill, to maintain proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at an airport in Miami in October 2020.
Biden sits across from ABC News' George Stephanopoulos before the start of his town-hall event in Philadelphia in October 2020. Biden and Trump held separate town halls instead of debating each other in a town-hall format. The schedule change came about after Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Commission on Presidential Debates proposed a virtual debate, but Trump refused to take part and Biden went ahead with plans for his own town hall. Trump's campaign later arranged its own town hall — on a different network, during the same hour.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_215_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden speaks throughout his debate with Trump in October 2020. As a result of their first debate rapidly descended right into a glorified shouting match, the Fee on Presidential Debates instituted an unprecedented change this time round: The candidates had their microphones lower off whereas their opponent responded to the primary query of every of the talk’s six segments.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1333″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden delivers remarks in the rain during a drive-in rally in Tampa, Florida, in October 2020.
Biden is joined by his running mate, US Sen. Kamala Harris, after Election Day came and went without a winner. Biden informed supporters at a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. “I am not right here to declare that we’ve received. However I’m right here to report when the rely is completed, we consider we would be the winners.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1736″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden gives his first speech as president-elect, addressing supporters at a drive-in event in Wilmington, Delaware.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_378_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden introduces the women and men he was nominating to hitch his nationwide safety and overseas coverage staff. “It is a staff that can hold our nation and our folks secure and safe,” Biden mentioned. “And it is a staff that displays the truth that America is again, prepared to guide the world, not retreat from it.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1319″ width=”2000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden, center, waves after speaking at a campaign rally in Atlanta for US Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, second from left, and Jon Ossoff, second from right, in December 2020. Both candidates won their runoff races, giving Democrats control of the Senate.
Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination in Newark, Delaware, in December 2020.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_231_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, after the US Capitol was breached in January 2021. Biden was planning to ship a speech on the economic system, however he scrapped his speech and as a substitute addressed the chaos and violence in Washington, DC. He mentioned the rioting amounted to an “unprecedented assault” on US democracy. “This isn’t dissent. It is dysfunction. It is chaos,” he mentioned. “It borders on sedition, and it should finish now.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden tears up in New Castle, Delaware, as he speaks about his late son Beau before heading to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. Biden said he was proud to be delivering his send-off remarks from the National Guard Center in New Castle, which is named after Beau Biden.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_368_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden and his spouse, Jill, stroll out for his inauguration in January 2021.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1067″ width=”1600″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden is sworn in as president by Chief Justice John Roberts as his wife holds the Bible. Biden's children Ashley and Hunter are on the right.
Biden signs three documents after his swearing-in ceremony: his inauguration day proclamation, his nominations for the Cabinet and his nominations for sub-Cabinet positions.
Biden arrives at the White House for the first time as president.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_981_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden poses along with his canines, Champ and Main, within the Oval Workplace in February 2021. The German shepherds marked a return to a longstanding custom of Presidents and their households bringing their pets with them to the White Home. Champ died in June 2021 on the age of 13.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1066″ width=”1600″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_464_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in April 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, solely a restricted variety of lawmakers had been within the Home chamber. Biden’s speech centered on the administration’s accomplishments so far and unveiled key elements of his subsequent legislative push.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_483_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="The Bidens met with former President Jimmy Carter and former first girl Rosalynn Carter on the Carters’ dwelling in Plains, Georgia, in April 2021. The picture grabbed folks’s consideration on social media due to what gave the impression to be a major measurement distinction between the 2 {couples}. Whereas many consultants theorized that it was the results of a wide-angle lens, Adam Schultz, the chief official White Home photographer, declined to elucidate when reached by The New York Occasions.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1069″ width=”1600″ loading=’lazy’/>
A security officer asks the media to step back at the start of a summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2021. Seated from left are US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The summit, held in Geneva, Switzerland, was the first meeting of Biden and Putin since Biden was elected President.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_683_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="The Bidens go to a memorial close to the partially collapsed constructing in Surfside, Florida, in July 2021. Biden traveled to Surfside to console households nonetheless ready on information of their family members. Their conferences had been closed to the press.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2001″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_903_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden pauses as he listens to a query about a suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed Afghan civilians and US service members in August 2021. The fear group ISIS-Okay, which rivals the Taliban in Afghanistan, claimed duty for the bombing. “We is not going to forgive. We is not going to overlook. We are going to hunt you down and make you pay,” he mentioned.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_387_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi depart following a gathering with the Home Democratic Caucus in October 2021. Biden was on the Capitol to lay out the framework of his financial plan and make his case for it.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1688″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_909_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden provides Pope Francis a problem coin throughout his journey to the Vatican in October 2021. Between them is Italian translator Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann. It was the fourth assembly between Francis and Biden, however their first since Biden grew to become President. Biden, a religious lifelong Catholic, met with the Pope for 90 minutes and mentioned he mentioned “lots of private issues” with the pontiff.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2001″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_142_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="Biden indicators a bipartisan infrastructure invoice into regulation throughout a White Home ceremony in November 2021. The $1.2 trillion laws focuses on infrastructure reminiscent of roads and bridges.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1667″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_517_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden speaks to the press as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in July 2022. The next morning, White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned the President had examined optimistic for Covid-19.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_49_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpeg" alt="President Joe Biden speaks from the Capitol in January 2022 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot. In his remarks, Biden forcefully referred to as out former President Donald Trump for making an attempt to undo American democracy. “For the primary time in our historical past, a president had not simply misplaced an election. He tried to forestall the peaceable switch of energy as a violent mob reached the Capitol,” Biden mentioned. “However they failed. They failed. And on at the present time of remembrance, we should guarantee that such an assault by no means, by no means occurs once more.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1663″ width=”2500″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden addresses the National League of Cities' Congressional City Conference in March 2022.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642079_665_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden holds palms with Ketanji Brown Jackson because the Senate votes on her nomination to the US Supreme Courtroom in April 2022. Jackson was confirmed and made historical past as the primary Black girl on the courtroom.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden hands West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin the pen used to sign the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House in August 2022. Also pictured from left are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone and Florida Rep. Kathy Castor.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_66_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden and former President Barack Obama attend a marketing campaign occasion for Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman and Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro in November 2022. Fetterman went on to defeat opponent Mehmet Ozin one of the crucial closely-watched races of the midterms.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2006″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_939_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="The Bidens attend the marriage of their oldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, and Peter Neal on the White Home in November 2022. See the historical past of White Home weddings.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden greets Border Patrol agents near the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas, in January 2023. He was making his first visit to the southern border as president.
US Sen. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, greets Biden during a worship service in Atlanta in January 2023. It was on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. King was co-pastor of the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. Biden became the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon from the historic church.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_982_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky throughout a shock go to to Kyiv, Ukraine, in February 2023.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2400″ width=”3600″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden gestures during the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia in February 2023.
Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_504_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden, seen by a window, delivers his first-ever deal with from the White Home Oval Workplace in June 2023. He declared bipartisanship alive and properly as he pointed to the compromise measure that raised the federal borrowing restrict and prevented a catastrophic default. ” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_64_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden critiques royal guards in entrance of Britain's King Charles III throughout a welcoming ceremony in Windsor, England, in July 2023. It was Biden’s second journey to Windsor Citadel since taking workplace.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden and the first lady sit under an umbrella at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware in August 2023.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_742_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Employees, speaks as Biden, middle, joins putting union members on the picket line in Belleville, Michigan, in September 2023. Biden made historical past by being the primary sitting president to hitch a picket line.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_287_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden, middle proper, is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving on the Ben Gurion Worldwide Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, in October 2023. Biden capped his journey by sending an emphatic message of assist to Israel, promising new support to Netanyahu’s authorities because it ready contemporary motion towards Hamas.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden speaks at a campaign event in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, in January 2024.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_629_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden delivers the annual State of the Union deal with earlier than a joint session of Congress in March 2024. It was a high-stakes second as he seemed to persuade voters to provide him a second time period within the White Home.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_329_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Harris embraces Biden after a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, in March 2024. The uncommon joint look highlighted the emphasis that the duo will place on well being care, which they consider is a profitable situation for them forward of November’s election.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden puts on a Kansas City Chiefs football helmet as he welcomes the Super Bowl champions to the White House in May 2024.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_255_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden embraces his son Hunter on a tarmac in Wilmington, Delaware, in June 2024. A federal jury convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun fees he confronted, concluding that he violated legal guidelines meant to forestall drug addicts from proudly owning firearms.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1600″ width=”2400″ loading=’lazy’/>
Biden and other world leaders watch a parachute drop demonstration during the first day of the G7 summit in Bari, Italy, in June 2024.
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_755_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden appeared to wrestle along with his supply at a number of factors of a CNN presidential debate with Trump in June 2024. It was the primary time in historical past {that a} sitting US president confronted a former president in a debate. Biden’s shaky debate efficiency set off alarm bells amongst high Democrats, leaving some to brazenly query whether or not Biden may keep atop of the Democratic ticket.” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”1855″ width=”2724″ loading=’lazy’/>
<img src="https://www.recentlyheard.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/1721642080_497_Inside-Bidens-unprecedented-exit-from-the-presidential-race.jpg" alt="Biden addresses the nation from the White Home Oval Workplace in July 2024. A day after the tried assassination of former President Trump, Biden referred to as on the nation to “decrease the temperature in our politics.”” class=”image__dam-img image__dam-img–loading” onload=’this.classList.take away(‘image__dam-img–loading’)’ onerror=”imageLoadError(this)” top=”2000″ width=”3000″/>

