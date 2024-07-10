Injured Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard pulls out of Olympics

Los Angeles Clippers star and Workforce USA ahead Kawhi Leonard won’t play within the upcoming Olympics in Paris, officers stated Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Leonard had been hobbling with an injured knee throughout L.A.’s first-round playoff loss to the eventual Western Convention-champion Dallas Mavericks.

“The group and the Clippers decided it’s in Leonard’s greatest curiosity to spend the remainder of the summer season getting ready for the upcoming season,” in response to an announcement from USA Basketball.

He performed in Video games 2 and three of the best-of-7 sequence received, 4-2, by Dallas.

USA Basketball added Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to the roster to take Leonard’s spot.

Workforce USA already has two different members of the championship Celtics on workforce on this squad, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Vacation.

The star-studded American workforce, that includes all-time NBA scoring chief LeBron James and 3-point shooing nice Steph Curry, is about to open Olympic play on July 28 towards Serbia in Lille.

America is gunning for its fifth consecutive gold medal. And whereas the People are heavy favorites to win all of it, lots of the NBA’s greatest gamers shall be on this event and sporting uniforms that aren’t purple, white and blue.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić is anticipated to play for Serbia whereas two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is about to compete for Greece.

However the most probably challengers to American hardwood dominance would seem like Canada and host France.

The hometown favorites function twin towers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.