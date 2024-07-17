Ingrid Andress, whose national anthem went viral, says she was drunk : NPR

toggle caption Daniel Shirey/MLB Photographs by way of Getty Photos

Ingrid Andress, the nation music star who went viral on Monday evening after flubbing the nationwide anthem at MLB’s House Run Derby, stated she was drunk in the course of the efficiency and is searching for assist.

“I am not gonna bull**** y’all, I used to be drunk final evening,” Andress posted on Instagram. “I am checking myself right into a facility right now to get the assistance I want. That was not me final evening. I apologize to MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I like a lot for that rendition.”

On most days, Andress has a stunning singing voice. She carried out an enthralling Tiny Desk live performance simply final 12 months, in case you’d prefer to see proof that Andress can sing. (I used to be within the room! She will be able to sing and was additionally very good!) However Andress shouldn’t be a standard belter; her items lie in remark and dialog, and in getting at refined truths with out overstating them.

Plus, except your identify is Whitney Houston, “The Star-Spangled Banner” is a famously robust music to sing (a number of excessive and low notes, a melody that does not glide simply) in a grand, high-profile setting that incentivizes hovering bombast.

On a traditional day, Andress shouldn’t be the singer you flip to in case you’re within the temper for grandiosity. Mix that along with her way of thinking Monday evening, and you’ll see why her “Star-Spangled Banner” went off the rails shortly.

There is a option to sort out the music with out getting too tricksy — to maintain it refined and contained — and it appeared for a second to start with of the efficiency like Andress was following in that custom. However she quickly started bending and curling her syllables in a hyperstylized approach, and that appeared to set off a series response as she wandered additional and additional off pitch on her approach into the ability notes.

Earlier than Andress revealed the rationale for the catastrophe, the viral video gave the impression to be the hilarious distraction many people wanted after per week of terrible information. However at the least the singer is sustaining a humorousness about it. She ended her Instagram submit with this:

“I will let y’all know the way rehab is[.] I hear it is tremendous enjoyable.”