Ingrid Andress’ Streams Surge After Viral National Anthem

Ingrid Andress’ nationwide anthem efficiency didn’t go the best way she deliberate — however it nonetheless gave her profession a lift.

The Nashville-based nation singer, 32, has seen her streams spike within the wake of a disastrous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the MLB Residence Run Derby on Monday, July 15. Billboard studies that Andress’ streaming numbers greater than tripled on the day of and day after the Derby.

The music journal famous a 229% surge in Andress’ streams for a complete of 1.2 million performs within the U.S. A full 941,000 of these streams got here the day after her extensively criticized efficiency. It was the most important bump in her streaming numbers since a 2022 look on CMT’s Drinkin’ With. That day in November topped her single-day spike from the Residence Run Derby, with Andress’ catalog notching 964,000 streams.

As Andress’ streams had been spiking, the four-time Grammy nominee introduced she was checking herself into rehab, as she blamed her efficiency on being drunk on the time. “I’m not gonna bulls–t y’all, I used to be drunk final evening,” Andress posted through X on Tuesday, July 16. “I’m checking myself right into a facility right now to get the assistance I would like.”

She went on to apologize to “[the] MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I like a lot for that rendition.”

“I’ll let y’all know the way rehab is I hear it’s tremendous enjoyable,” she added.

Andress canceled a present in Nashville this week and a Denver efficiency scheduled for July 24. Her subsequent scheduled live performance is about for October in Ocean Metropolis, Maryland.

After Andress shared that she was checking into rehab, the mocking tone round her viral efficiency largely turned supportive.

“You’ve bought this. Sending encouragement and love ❤️,” nation singer Cassadee Pope commented on Andress’ Instagram assertion.

Fairly Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, who has been open about her wrestle with alcoholism, additionally supplied phrases of encouragement.

“I’m so sorry you’re going by way of this,” she commented. “Sending you quite a lot of my ideas. Handle you & you’re going to come back out of this a lot stronger❤️.”

Commenters additionally defended Andress when Mets announcer Howie Rose tried to make gentle of her rehab stint. The 70-year-old WCBS play-by-play commentator stated that “his ears” had been additionally in rehab following Andress’ efficiency in a publish to X.

“Love and respect you Howie, however that is merciless and wildly out of line,” one X person replied.

“Howie I usually like your humorousness however this ain’t it man,” one other shared.