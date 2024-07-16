Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during MLB anthem performance

After a broadly panned efficiency of the U.S. nationwide anthem on the MLB Residence Run Derby, nation singer Ingrid Andress apologized Tuesday and mentioned she was drunk.

“I’m checking myself right into a facility in the present day to get the assistance I would like,” she wrote in an Instagram submit. “That was not me final evening. I apologize to MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I really like a lot for that rendition.”

The MLB shouldn’t be commenting, spokesperson Matt Bourne mentioned.

On Monday evening, the four-time Grammy nominee belted an a cappella model of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” an extremely difficult track to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition on the Globe Life Subject in Arlington, Texas, went viral.

Sports activities Illustrated author Alex Carr posted on X, previously Twitter, “I’m so sorry, I’m positive Ingrid Andress is a superb particular person, however that was one of many worst nationwide anthems I believe I’ve ever heard in my entire life.”

Right here’s extra to know concerning the incident and Andress.

Who’s Ingrid Andress?

Andress, 32, started her profession as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers throughout genres, together with Bebe Rexha’s “Lady within the Mirror,” Halestorm’s “Conflicted,” and the critically acclaimed “Boys,” which grew to become a global hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Quickly, she inked a take care of Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Information for her personal music, releasing her debut album “Girl Like” in 2020. Her breakthrough single “Extra Hearts Than Mine” proceeded the discharge, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and remained on the listing for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she launched her second-biggest track so far, the nation radio favourite “Wishful Consuming,” a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It additionally spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Individual,” was launched in 2022.

What was the response to her MLB Residence Run Derby efficiency?

Andress’ efficiency rapidly made the rounds on social media.

Vulture blogger Bethy Squires joked that Andress sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “in cursive,” a reference to a preferred Web neologism referring to pop singers stretching vowels and accentuating their vocal fry.

Chris Wright, the chief editor of Saturday Down South, was a bit extra delicate: “I get pleasure from Ingrid Andress’ music and have seen her in live performance,” he wrote on X. “After listening to that Nationwide Anthem, I’ve a newfound respect for her producers and sound crew. Wow.”

This isn’t the primary time a efficiency of the nationwide anthem has been panned.

Within the pantheon of controversial renditions of the nationwide anthem at sporting occasions, Roseanne Barr’s rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres recreation and Fergie’s on the 2018 NBA All-Star Recreation yielded related reactions.

Following her efficiency, Fergie launched an announcement: “I’ve all the time been honored and proud to carry out the nationwide anthem and final evening I wished to strive one thing particular for the NBA,” the Grammy-winning singer mentioned. “I’m a danger taker artistically, however clearly this rendition didn’t strike the supposed tone. I really like this nation and actually tried my greatest.”

Barr responded to Fergie’s efficiency, writing on Twitter on the time, “Who noticed Fergie’s nationwide anthem efficiency on the NBA All Star Recreation? I believe mine was higher lowkey.”