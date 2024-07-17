Ingrid Andress Says ‘I Was Drunk’ During National Anthem Performance

Nation star Ingrid Andress has made a startling revelation on her social accounts, admitting that she was intoxicated whereas singing the Nationwide Anthem earlier than baseball’s annual House Run Derby on Monday evening, and saying she is planning to examine right into a rehab facility within the wake of the tumult over her disastrous efficiency.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I used to be drunk final evening,” she wrote on Fb, Instagram and X (previously Twitter). “I’m checking myself right into a facility immediately to get the assistance I want. That was not me final evening. I apologize to MLB, all of the followers, and this nation I really like a lot for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know the way rehab is. I hear it’s tremendous enjoyable.” She signed the missive “xo, Ingrid.”

Hypothesis had privately run rampant that Andress appeared to be affected by extra than simply in-ear issues throughout her efficiency on the Globe Life Discipline in Arlington, Texas, which precipitated many viewers to say it was the worst model of “The Star-Spangled Banner” they’d heard previous to a serious sports activities efficiency. Her rendition appeared wildly off-key from the second she hit the microphone and by no means recovered — a efficiency extremely out of character for a singer-songwriter recognized for being an achieved professional.

Fellow singers left messages of sympathy as feedback on her social accounts.

“Love you woman,” wrote Julia Michaels. “I’m sorry you’re going via this. And I’m sorry the world will be so merciless. Right here for you xx.”

Wrote fellow nation star Carly Pearce: “I’m sending you’re keen on, Ingrid. Being this open takes loads. You’ve acquired this. Dangle in there.”

Social media was fast to leap on the efficiency Monday evening, evaluating it to Fergie’s disastrous reside model of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2018 NBA All-Star Sport and Roseanne Barr’s notorious rendition of the music at a Padres sport in 1990.

Earlier on Monday, earlier than her efficiency, Andress had despatched out a letter to her e mail mailing checklist, previewing her upcoming single, “Colorado 9,” which was as a consequence of be launched July 24. Within the letter to followers, she confessed that she had suffered from despair after severing a number of the relationships with individuals who had been part of her profession’s beginnings, however stated she had discovered peace lately by retreating for a time to her native Colorado.

The letter learn, partly, “I needed to half methods with some individuals who’ve helped me make a reputation for myself. It despatched me into what my nation America calls ‘despair’ however I’m not a physician. I used to be on the lowest level I’ve ever been, so I made a decision to return to the place I grew up in Colorado. Typically all it takes is time in your hometown to recollect who you really are, and also you begin to be happy with the individual you’ve change into. I hope everybody has their very own Colorado to return to once they’re feeling misplaced.”

Since releasing her well-reviewed second album, “Good Individual,” in 2022, Andress has hung out opening for main rock and pop acts in amphitheaters and arenas, together with a run with Stevie Nicks late final yr and dates with Alanis Morissette final month. She additionally carried out on the CMA Pageant in Nashville final month.

Andress has been nominated for 4 Grammys, together with greatest new artist in 2021. Her breakthrough single, “Extra Hearts Than Mine,” was a prime 5 nation music in 2019. She efficiently adopted it up with one other prime 5 nation hit, “Wishful Ingesting,” a duet with Sam Hunt, in 2021.

Earlier than launching her personal recording profession with the 2020 debut album “Girl Like,” Andress was often called a songwriter for different artists, with co-writes that embody Charli XCX’s “Boys” and songs by Bebe Rexha, Fletcher, LANY and others.

Andress’ efficiency marks the second time a serious determine in nation music has admitted to screwing up a high-profile efficiency whereas intoxicated. It follows within the wake of Elle King’s headline-making tribute to Dolly Parton on the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 19, throughout which she forgot lyrics, slurred profanity and introduced from the stage that she was “hammered.” King didn’t take to rehab after these gaffes, nor make any type of apology tour — though she did cancel a handful of subsequent live performance dates — taking a extra defiant tone and indicating that every part was copacetic after a non-public dialog with Parton. “Oh no was my human exhibiting,” King posted on her Instagram account two months after the incident, including: “To everybody exhibiting me love as a result of I’m human and already talked to Dolly: I really like you. To everybody who instructed me to okay*ll myself: I really like you too.”