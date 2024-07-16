Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem Flub Draws Harsh Criticism

Twitter was up in arms after watching a less-than-ideal efficiency of the “Star-Spangled Banner” by Ingrid Andress. On Monday, the Grammy-nominated nation singer sang the nationwide anthem in the course of the 2024 Residence Run Dery at Arlington’s Globe Life Discipline, receiving criticism for her rendition on-line.

Andress — an skilled performer who has opened for main artists comparable to Stevie Nicks and Keith City prior to now — was captured lacking a number of notes throughout her efficiency of the nationwide anthem. On-line, followers drew comparisons to Fergie’s flub efficiency of the tune in the course of the 2018 NBA All-Star Sport.

“Uhhh… that anthem was attention-grabbing. Sung by Ingrid Andress,” learn one viral post of her rendition.

“My ears are bleeding. One of many worst nationwide anthem renditions ever,” learn one other.

The struggling efficiency comes just some hours after Andress introduced that she’ll launch a brand new single titled “Colorado 9” on July 24, almost a 12 months after dropping her second album, Good Individual, final August. She’s set to play in Nashville on Wednesday and in Denver on July 24.

Andress is a prolific songwriter, penning tracks together with LANY’s “I Didn’t Lie,” Charli XCX’s “Boys,” and Fletcher’s “I Assume I’m Rising,” and has turn into probably the most promising feminine performers in nation music. Her first album, Girl Like, earned her three Grammy nominations in 2021, together with for Greatest New Artist and Greatest Nation Music for “Extra Hearts Than Mine.” She additionally earned a nod for Greatest Nation Duo/Group Efficiency for “Wishful Consuming” with Sam Hunt in 2023.

“I really feel like I’m much more snug being genuine and weak with folks. I feel I’ve discovered there’s energy in being trustworthy and weak,” she informed Rolling Stone final 12 months as she dropped Good Individual. “I really feel like being in love is making me notice that there’s like quite a lot of energy in female vitality.”