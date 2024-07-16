Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem At 2024 Home Run Derby Draws Criticism Online

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the nationwide anthem previous to the 2024 T-Cell Dwelling … [+] Run Derby at Globe Life Area on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Picture by Daniel Shirey/MLB Images through Getty Photos) MLB Images through Getty Photos

Nation singer Ingrid Andress sang the nationwide anthem on the Dwelling Run Derby on July 15. Sadly, her efficiency, which kicked off the favored MLB occasion, rapidly went viral on social media for the fallacious causes.

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter delivered the “Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2024 Dwelling Run Derby held at Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas. As she missed a number of notes, viewers and sports activities commentators took to social media to weigh in on the rocky efficiency.

“The nationwide anthem forward of the 2024 Dwelling Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was fascinating, to say the least…,” the account Terrible Saying penned on X.

“It’s spectacular that this Ingrid Andress has missed each single be aware. That was painful #HomeRunDerby,” added one other X consumer.

“I’m so sorry, I’m positive Ingrid Andress is an excellent particular person, however that was one of many worst nationwide anthems I believe I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” wrote Sports activities Illustrated author and podcast host Alex Carr.

The digital camera then panned to some gamers, together with participant Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, who was attempting to include his laughter. Viewers have been fast to attract comparisons to Fergie’s notorious dwell model of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2018 NBA All-Star Sport.

“With all due respect to Ms. Andress, who’s splendidly gifted and certainly a pleasant nation singer, her rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ was not good. I’m sorry, but it surely wasn’t. We’re all considering it and it must be mentioned,” wrote CBS Sports activities author Mike Axisa.

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the nationwide anthem previous to the 2024 T-Cell Dwelling … [+] Run Derby at Globe Life Area on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Picture by Daniel Shirey/MLB Images through Getty Photos) MLB Images through Getty Photos

ESPN initially posted a video of Ingrid Andress’ efficiency on YouTube, however the clip has been deleted from the location.

The 32-year-old discovered success along with her 2019 breakthrough hit “Extra Hearts Than Mine” and albums Good Particular person and Woman Like. She was nominated for 4 Grammys, together with Finest New Artist, Finest Nation Track, and Finest Nation Album in 2021. In 2023, her monitor with Sam Hunt titled “Wishful Consuming” was a contender for Finest Nation Duo/Group Efficiency.

In response to CBS Sports activities, Andress’ father, Brad Andress, was a power and conditioning coach with the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and the College of Michigan.