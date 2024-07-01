Indie rock band Tiger Saw marks 25th anniversary with new album

The discharge of Tiger Noticed’s ninth album, “Card Methods for the Love Sick,” coincides with the indie rock band’s twenty fifth anniversary.

The album contains 11 songs which are all nicely crafted, lyrically astute and musically intriguing.

The six-member New England-based band options three members who dwell in Maine. The opposite half in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The band was based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, by singer Dylan Metrano. Tiger Noticed has since performed a whole lot of reveals on three continents. Collaborations have included members of Deer Tick, Soiled Projectors, Pearl & The Beard and Brown Fowl. Early releases skewed towards slowcore with its sound segueing into Americana and experimental pop.

“All through the years, Tiger Noticed has constantly been an avenue for me to discover the music that has been fascinating and galvanizing to me, it doesn’t matter what the style is,” Metrano mentioned in an interview final week.

The band’s lineup has shifted over the course of 25 years, however Metrano mentioned that has impacted Tiger Noticed in a optimistic method. “It’s been via completely different individuals and gamers, and so they all deliver one thing distinctive to the sound with a distinct method to taking part in and with completely different devices.”

“Card Methods for the Love Sick” options a number of visitor musicians, together with singers Helena Gabrielsson from the Swedish band Cake on Cake and Virginia-based Sarah White, together with David Michael Curry on viola, Soggy Po Boys singer Stu Dias and clarinetist Eric Klaxton. Collectively, the songs are like well-executed recipes made with the precise kind and quantity of spice.

“Card Methods for the Love Sick” opens with the observe “Fortunate Star.” Whereas not a Madonna cowl, there are fast references to the pop star’s tune of the identical identify, in addition to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” “I put on the night time like a heavy cloak/I keep in mind the laughs however by no means the jokes,” sings Metrano with an fringe of assertiveness that’s rife with anguish however not harsh on the ears.

Listening to the opening strains of “The Ballad of Gram and Keith” is like pushing open saloon doorways, due to Hamilton Belk’s pedal metal guitar. The tune is supposed as a tribute to Gram Parsons and Keith Richards.

“At all times You” options the ethereal vocals of Gabrielsson and consists of maybe the most effective line of all the album: “You and I took to previous fashioneds/Just like the Muppets took to Manhattan.” Certainly, it’s the primary time whiskey has been paired with the likes of Kermit the Frog.

The album additionally features a cowl of a tune by late singer-songwriter Vic Chestnutt, who died in 2009 on the age of 45. “Flirted With You All My Life” is on Chestnutt’s “At The Lower” and is a stark dialog with mortality. “Oh, demise you hector me/Decimate these expensive to me/Tease me together with your candy aid/You might be merciless and you’re fixed.”

Tiger Noticed’s model provides piano and slows down the tempo only a contact whereas including a fuller association that features double bass, synths, 12-string guitar and wealthy backing vocals. It’s completely different sufficient to be their very own whereas nonetheless bringing forth Chestnutt’s torment. Metrano mentioned all the band sings harmonies on stage when performing the tune dwell.

“It feels actually good. Music has the power to have a look at issues in numerous methods and make you are feeling such as you’re a part of one thing.”

Metrano lives in Tub and has been in Maine for about 16 years. Man Capecelatro III lives in Kittery, and Marc McElroy is in Eliot. The remainder of the band, Chris Côté, Alan Bull and Erik Tans are in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“Card Methods for the Love Sick” was produced by Capecelatro III on the Electrical Cove in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Squirrel Sounds in Kittery. Extra recordings occurred in Arkansas, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia, London (England) and Stockholm (Sweden).

Discover the album on streaming platforms, on CD and thru Metrano’s on-line store La Nef Chocolate, which sells chocolate bars that include MP3 obtain codes. It’s out there via Burst & Bloom Data mail order solely.





