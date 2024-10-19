Connect with us

Indiana vs Nebraska live scores, highlights

Indiana soccer’s offense did not decelerate to start out its homecoming sport in the present day towards 5-1 Nebraska. IU leads Nebraska 35-7 within the third quarter.

Kurtis Rourke was 17 for 20 with 189 yards and a landing within the first half. Rourke, nevertheless, injured his hand. He didn’t begin within the second half. Tayven Jackson led the offense to a landing.

Observe alongside for stay updates because the Hoosiers look to remain unbeaten.

Rourke injured:Indiana soccer quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffers hand damage towards Nebraska

Tayven Jackson throws landing go: 6:25 left 3Q

Kurtis Rourke is just not within the sport after he sustained a hand damage within the first half. He didn’t heat up with the opposite quarterbacks earlier than the third quarter started.

In his place, Tayven Jackson took over at quarterback and threw a 2-yard go to Miles Cross.

Indiana 35, Nebraska 7

Indiana picks off Nebraska: 7:30 left 3Q

Nebraska was seeking to rating and was on the IU 13-yard line, however Dylan Raiola was picked off by Shawn Asbury II, who ran it again 78 yards to the Nebraska 19.

Indiana 28, Nebraska 7

