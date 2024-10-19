Indiana vs Nebraska live scores, highlights

Indiana soccer’s offense did not decelerate to start out its homecoming sport in the present day towards 5-1 Nebraska. IU leads Nebraska 35-7 within the third quarter.

Kurtis Rourke was 17 for 20 with 189 yards and a landing within the first half. Rourke, nevertheless, injured his hand. He didn’t begin within the second half. Tayven Jackson led the offense to a landing.

Observe alongside for stay updates because the Hoosiers look to remain unbeaten.

Rourke injured:Indiana soccer quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffers hand damage towards Nebraska

Tayven Jackson throws landing go: 6:25 left 3Q

Kurtis Rourke is just not within the sport after he sustained a hand damage within the first half. He didn’t heat up with the opposite quarterbacks earlier than the third quarter started.

In his place, Tayven Jackson took over at quarterback and threw a 2-yard go to Miles Cross.

Indiana 35, Nebraska 7

Indiana picks off Nebraska: 7:30 left 3Q

Nebraska was seeking to rating and was on the IU 13-yard line, however Dylan Raiola was picked off by Shawn Asbury II, who ran it again 78 yards to the Nebraska 19.

Indiana 28, Nebraska 7

IU soccer tacks on one other TD earlier than the half: 1:09 left 2Q

Justice Ellison broke away for a 31-yard landing run. There was some nice blocking by the middle on that play.

Indiana 28, Nebraska 7

Ty Son Lawton runs in a rating for IU soccer: 3:47 left 2Q

Ty Son Lawton punched in a 1-yard run. The drive lasted 10 performs and went 75 yards.

Kurtis Rourke appears to be like to have harm his hand, however he remained within the sport. His throwing hand seemed to be bleeding.

Indiana 21, Nebraska 7

Nebraska will get on the board: 7:40 left 2Q

Nebraska’s Jacory Barney Jr. scored on a 7-yard run. The drive lasted 12 performs and went 75 yards.

Indiana 14, Nebraska 7

Indiana scores one other TD: 13:37 left 2Q

The Hoosiers prolonged their lead after a 7-yard landing catch by Myles Worth. The play was arrange when Kurtis Rourke discovered Omar Cooper Jr. for a 36-yard completion.

Indiana 14, Nebraska 0

Indiana protection forces turnover: 1:02 left 1Q

On 4th and 1 on the Indiana 12-yard line, Dante Dowdell fumbled and IU jumped on it.

Indiana 7, Nebraska 0

Indiana will get stopped on 4th down: 5:49 left 1Q

The Hoosiers confronted one other 4th and a couple of in Nebraska territory. This time, nevertheless, they had been stopped. Mikai Gbayor sacked Kurtis Rourke for a lack of 9 yards.

Indiana 7, Nebraska 0

Justice Ellison runs in a rating for Indiana: 9:35 left 1Q

On third and 1 from the IU 34, Justice Ellison broke off a 43-yard run. IU moved the ball to the Nebraska 14-yard line and confronted 4th and a couple of. Kurtis Rourke threw a 9-yard go to Miles Cross to transform the 4th down try. A play later, Ellison punched in a 5-yard run.

Indiana 7, Nebraska 0

John Mellencamp talks IU soccer earlier than Nebraska sport

John Mellencamp, who lives in Bloomington, was honored on Friday when Indiana College unveiled a sculpture of the rocker at its flagship campus.

A day later, he talked to the Large Midday Kickoff about his time as an IU soccer fan.

“When Lee Corso was coach, I lived proper over there in an residence,” Mellencamp mentioned as he stood in entrance of Memorial Stadium. “I’d come over on Saturdays. I’d stroll over on my own and I’d purchase a ticket on the venue. This was like 1972 or 73. And I’d sit method the f— up there. The place was at all times offered out, so I used to be at all times the final individual to point out up.”

Learn extra right here.

Indiana soccer vs Nebraska time in the present day

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington

What channel is Indiana vs Nebraska sport on in the present day?

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Fubo (free trial) Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports activities Community (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Indiana vs Nebraska will broadcast nationally on FOX in Week 8 of the 2024 school soccer season. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will name the sport from the sales space at Memorial Stadium, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace FUBO, which presents a free trial to new subscribers and Sling TV.

IU soccer vs Nebraska historical past

Collection document: Indiana leads, 10-9-3

Indiana leads, 10-9-3 Indiana’s final win: 10-26-19 (38-31)

10-26-19 (38-31) Nebraska’s final win: 10-1-22 (35-21)

Indiana vs Nebraska predictions

Indiana 31, Nebraska 21: “A great day on the workplace for Nebraska’s protection could be holding IU to lower than 40 factors and 500 yards of offense, however that also leaves room for the Hoosiers to win the sport fairly convincingly.

The Cornhuskers offense simply isn’t constructed to outlive in any form of shootout with a freshman quarterback and a reasonably pedestrian group of talent gamers.

If Indiana will get to 30 factors, it should depart Memorial Stadium with a 7-0 document on Saturday afternoon.” – IU reporter Michael Niziolek

Indiana vs Nebraska betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Indiana by 6.5

Indiana by 6.5 Over/underneath : 49.5

: 49.5 Moneyline: Indiana -225, Nebraska +185

Indiana soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31: FIU (W, 31-7)

Sept. 6: Western Illinois (W, 77-3)

Sept. 14: at UCLA (W, 42-13)

Sept. 21: Charlotte (W, 52-14)

Sept. 28: Maryland (W, 42-28)

Oct. 5: at Northwestern (W, 41-24)

Oct. 19: Nebraska

Oct. 26: Washington

Nov. 2: at Michigan State

Nov. 9: Michigan

Nov. 23: at Ohio State

Nov. 30: Purdue

Report: 6-0

Purchase IU soccer tickets this season with StubHub

Nebraska soccer schedule 2024

Aug. 31: UTEP (W, 40-7)

Sept. 7: Colorado (W, 28-10)

Sept. 14: Northern Iowa (W, 34-3)

Sept. 20: Illinois (L, 31-24 OT)

Sept. 28: at Purdue (W, 28-10)

Oct. 5: Rutgers (W, 14-7)

Oct. 19: at Indiana

Oct. 26: at Ohio State

Nov. 2: UCLA

Nov. 16: at USC

Nov. 23: Wisconsin

Nov. 29: at Iowa

Report: 5-1

Indiana soccer information

