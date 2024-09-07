Indiana loses composure — and game — in third quarter

INDIANAPOLIS — A awful third quarter led the Fever to drop a recreation in opposition to the Minnesota Lynx, 99-88, on Friday night time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever at the moment are 18-17, nonetheless at No. 6 within the standings. Minnesota will bounce as much as No. 2 within the standings at 25-9, simply forward of Connecticut’s 24-9

Listed here are some observations:

Fever crumble in third quarter, try comeback in fourth

Going into halftime, the Fever had grip on the sport. They led the third-place Lynx, 50-45, and had an opportunity to construct on their momentum going into the second half.

When the Fever begin dropping their composure, it closely impacts their taking pictures. The Lynx began the half on a 7-0 run, and in that point, Aliyah Boston picked up a technical foul.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark turned visibly annoyed with the referees, together with in a single occasion the place she fell to the bottom after a clear block from Napheesa Collier; she laid on the bottom as the remainder of her teammates went again on transition protection, getting up after Collier made a shot on the opposite finish. After the Lynx had been known as for a defensive foul on the subsequent possession, Clark clapped her arms towards the referee whereas strolling to huddle up.

That frustration translated into their taking pictures; the Fever shot simply 3-of-15 from the ground within the third quarter, turned the ball over six instances, and had been known as for six fouls.

Minnesota scored 29 factors within the quarter, profiting from the Fever’s exasperation to shoot 11-of-17 from the sphere with three 3-pointers. That allowed Minnesota to show a five-point deficit right into a 12-point benefit in the middle of 10 minutes.

Whereas the Fever rebounded within the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lynx, it wasn’t sufficient to regain a lead at any level.

Aliyah Boston picks up second tech in a single week

After going her total rookie season and not using a technical foul, second-year heart Aliyah Boston has now picked up two inside the final week.

The primary got here at halftime of the Fever’s win over the Sky on Aug. 30; she picked up a technical for arguing with the ref whereas strolling to the locker room after the halftime buzzer sounded. The second got here seven days in a while Friday night time in opposition to the Lynx — she clapped her arms and argued with a ref after they known as a ball out of bounds on the Fever within the third quarter.

Neither ended up affecting the sport a lot — the Fever received by 20 in opposition to the Sky final week, and the Lynx missed their technical free throw.

Boston is as much as two techs on the season now. Whereas it is a new territory for her to get technical fouls, she’s nonetheless 5 technical calls away from a suspension with simply 5 video games left within the common season. Boston’s rookie teammate, Caitlin Clark, must be extra cautious; she has 5 technicals this season up to now, two away from a one-game suspension.

What number of factors did Caitlin Clark rating?

Caitlin Clark scored 25 factors on 8-of-21 taking pictures, including on eight rebounds and eight assists.