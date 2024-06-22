Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream highlights, Caitlin Clark stats

The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game highway journey in opposition to the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.

Indiana has gained three video games in a row, which features a victory over Atlanta on June 13.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 factors per recreation), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell provides 15.9 factors, Aliyah Boston 12.9 factors and seven.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 factors and 6.9 rebounds.

Insider:Fever have not misplaced since Christie Sides benched 4 starters 2 weeks in the past. What modified?

Fever wins 4th straight:Caitlin Clark Third-fastest in WNBA historical past to achieve 100 assists

Chloe Peterson could have evaluation all through, and we could have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Ruptured eardrum:Caitlin Clark confirms she ruptured eardrum in opposition to New York Liberty in early June

Remaining: Indiana Fever win fourth recreation in a row

The win streak is now at 4 for the Indiana Fever. NaLyssa Smith led the way in which with 21 factors and 9 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell had 18 factors. Caitlin Clark posted 16 factors and 7 assists.

Indiana shot 57% from the ground.

Fever 91, Dream 79

2:36 left 4Q: Fever search for fourth straight win late in fourth

The Fever are in management regardless of the Dream’s 13-12 benefit within the fourth. Aliyah Boston has a double-double of 10 factors and 10 rebounds.

Fever 91, Dream 75

5:53 left 4Q: Fever lead Dream by 16 factors in fourth

The Dream begin the ultimate interval on a 9-8 run. Kelsey Mitchell is as much as 18 factors.

Fever 87, Dream 71

Finish of 3Q: Fever in management heading into fourth quarter

The Dream are 24 for 28 from the free throw line. The Fever are 5 for 10. NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell cleared the path with 17 factors every. Caitlin Clark is at 16 factors.

Fever 79, Dream 62

2:30 left 3Q: Caitlin Clark retains Fever within the lead

The Dream have been on the free throw line rather a lot tonight. They’re 23 for 25 from the charity stripe. Indiana is 5 for 10.

Caitlin Clark scored on a layup at 4:45. Fever up 68-57. Clark sunk a 3 at 3:59. She scored once more at 2:30. Clark has 16 factors.

Fever 75, Dream 61

6:45 left 3Q: Fever get one other 3 from Kelsey Mitchell

Kelsey Mitchell made one other 3 at 7:22. That is Mitchell’s third.

Fever 62, Dream 47

Halftime: Indiana Fever lead Dream by 16

The Fever head into halftime with momentum. Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3 with 12.1 seconds left. She leads the staff with 14 factors. NaLyssa Smith has 11 factors. Caitlin Clark is as much as 9 factors, 4 assists and three rebounds.

Fever 57, Dream 41

2:52 left 2Q: Caitlin Clark sinks one other 3 for the Indiana Fever

At 4:42, Caitlin Clark hit one other 3-pointer. She’s as much as 9 factors.

Fever 48, Dream 33

5:48 left 2Q: Fever begins second quarter on 10-1 run

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith scored back-to-back baskets for the Fever to start out the second quarter. Katie Lou Samuelson added three straight free throws. Atlanta’s Haley Jones stopped the 7-0 run with a free throw at 6:47.

Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-pointer at 6:15 to provide Indiana a 45-26 lead. Indiana is on a 10-1 run to start out the quarter.

Fever 45, Dream 26

Finish of 1Q: Fever lead Dream by double digits

The Fever took an 11-4 result in begin the sport. However Atlanta hit a pair of 3s, which helped the Dream keep inside hanging distance. Tina Charles scored for the Dream at 3:46, which minimize Indiana’s lead right down to 19-18. Kristy Wallance responded with a basket for the Fever.

Aerial Powers scored 5 straight factors for the Dream. Nonetheless, Kelsey Mitchell scored 5 factors of her personal in lower than 30 seconds.

At 1:52, Katie Lou Samuelson gave the Fever slightly respiratory room with a 3. Indiana went on a 9-0 run.

Fever 35, Dream 25

7:43 left 1Q: Fever up on Dream early

Kelsey Mitchell received the Fever on the board first with a layup. Kristy Wallace additionally scored for Indiana.

Fever 4, Dream 2

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston convey within the WNBA All-Star votes

Whereas Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston weren’t invited to affix Staff USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, they could simply play in opposition to them within the WNBA All-Star Recreation.

The primary returns of fan votes confirmed Clark and Boston having the second and third most votes, respectively.

Learn extra right here.

Caitlin Clark suffered a ruptured eardrum in early June

Almost three weeks after Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark left the Barclays Heart court docket in Brooklyn with an harm, she confirmed what occurred.

Clark was enjoying within the fourth quarter of what grew to become a blowout loss to the New York Liberty on June 2 when she suffered the harm, strolling off the court docket with coach Todd Champlin. She finally returned to the bench however didn’t get again into the sport.

On Friday, Clark confirmed the harm. Learn extra from Chloe Peterson.

