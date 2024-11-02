Indiana Fever Hire Stephanie White as Head Coach

White to host introductory press convention at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 3 p.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever introduced on Friday the crew has named Stephanie White as Head Coach. White, a West Lebanon, Indiana native and Purdue alumna, returns to the franchise the place she spent six seasons (as head coach in 2015-16, and as an assistant coach from 2011-14) on the sidelines.

“As we enter this new period of Fever basketball, I’m thrilled to welcome Stephanie again to the franchise,” mentioned Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “Stephanie is part of the material of this franchise, each as a former participant and as a member of our championship teaching employees, so I’m fairly conversant in her elite basketball IQ and management fashion. I’m assured there isn’t a one who higher understands our tradition or is extra geared up to guide our group of gamers to the subsequent degree.”

“I’m extremely proud and honored to return house to Indiana and lead the Fever throughout such a pivotal second on this franchise’s historical past, in addition to throughout such an necessary time all through girls’s athletics,” mentioned White. “This franchise has and at all times will probably be dedicated to profitable and I look ahead to working daily to assist ship one other WNBA title to the best basketball followers on the earth.”

White spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Connecticut Solar, the place she guided the crew to consecutive WNBA Semifinals appearances and posted a file of 55-25 throughout that span. Throughout the 2023 season, she was named WNBA Coach of the Yr and the Related Press Coach of the Yr, in addition to being named a head coach within the 2023 WNBA All-Star Sport.

White will enter 2025 with a mixed 17 seasons of expertise as a participant and coach within the WNBA. Previous to Connecticut, she spent two seasons as the top coach of the Indiana Fever, compiling a 37-31 total file and a 6-6 playoff file, together with a visit to the 2015 WNBA Finals and a 2016 postseason berth. Previous to turning into a head coach for the Fever, White spent 4 seasons as an assistant coach (2011-14), most notably serving to lead Indiana to its first WNBA Championship in 2012.

White has additionally been head coach at Vanderbilt (2016-21), an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky (2007-10), and an assistant coach on the collegiate degree at Toledo (2005-07), Kansas State (2004-05) and Ball State (2003-04).

As a participant, White performed 5 seasons within the WNBA, spending a bulk of her profession with the Fever, which acquired her forward of the franchise’s inaugural season in 2000. She at present sits within the high 20 in franchise historical past in video games performed (112), assists (225), steals (115) and three-point discipline targets made (92).

White additionally had a standout collegiate profession, taking part in 4 seasons for Purdue from 1995-99. Throughout her senior marketing campaign, she led the Boilermakers to the 1999 NCAA Nationwide Championship, whereas additionally selecting up Huge Ten Convention Participant of the Yr and Wade Trophy honors. At Purdue, White amassed 2,182 profession factors and was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Corridor of Fame in 2006.

At Seeger Excessive College as a participant, White was named USA Right this moment Nationwide Participant of the Yr, WBCA Excessive College All-American, and MVP of the WBCA All-American recreation. She was a three-time AP all-state choice, set the IHSAA women basketball scoring file at 2,869 profession factors, together with a single-game excessive of 66 factors.