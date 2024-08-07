Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 2024 Paris Olympics final – NBC New York

India ladies’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 50-kilogram Olympic wrestling last after failing to make weight Wednesday, making a ripple impact on the medal matches and leading to some pressured changes by organizers on the Paris Olympics.

Phogat defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez within the semifinals Tuesday, however her disqualification pushed Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match Wednesday evening.

Phogat had gotten off to a terrific begin on the Paris Video games, gorgeous four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her first match on Tuesday. She ultimately gained her first three matches to earn a spot within the 50-kilogram last.

However that’s not going to occur. Crew India introduced on social media Wednesday that Phogat is out.

“It’s with remorse that the Indian contingent shares information of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Girls’s Wrestling 50kg class. Regardless of the most effective efforts by the staff via the evening, she weighed in a number of grams over 50kg this morning,” the announcement mentioned.

Phogat had been seemingly unbeatable on the mat. After beating top-seeded Susaki — who captured gold on the Tokyo Olympics with out conceding some extent — she then gained her quarterfinal match towards Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal towards Guzman Lopez 5-0 to develop into the primary Indian girl to achieve an Olympic last.

Who will battle within the gold medal match?

Phogat’s disqualification eliminates her from competitors and strikes Guzman Lopez into the ultimate towards American Sarah Hildebrandt, who defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 within the different semifinal.

What occurs within the bronze medal match?

There are two bronze medals awarded in every wresting weight courses. Phogat’s disqualification created a domino impact. Susaki, who misplaced to Phogat, had earned a spot within the repechage towards Livach, with one needing to earn a spot in a bronze medal match. The Phogat-Livach match has been elevated to one of many two bronze medal matches. The opposite bronze match will match China’s Feng Ziqi and Dolgorjav — a pairing that was not impacted by Phogat’s disqualification.

Has Phogat beforehand did not make weight?

It is unclear if Phogat has ever been disqualified for not making weight. She had by no means positioned increased than ninth on the Olympics or third at a world championship occasion earlier than this spectacular efficiency on the Paris Video games.

Why is Phogat so well-known in India?

In 2023, Phogat and different feminine wrestlers have been detained by police in India’s capital metropolis of New Delhi after they marched on parliament following allegations of sexual misconduct by individuals throughout the sport, together with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Kumar Singh later changed him within the place.