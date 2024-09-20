India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Shines As India Extend Lead To 308 Runs

India vs Bangladesh 1st Check Day 2 Highlights: India additional strengthened their grip within the Chennai Check vs Bangladesh, ending the day with a lead of 308 runs. Led by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 33, India scored 81 for 3 on the finish of play on Friday. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s highly effective spell (4 for 50) helped India bundle out Bangladesh for 149 runs. Bumrah scalped 4 wickets whereas Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep scalped two wickets every. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was the highest scorer with 32 runs. With this efficiency, India took a first-innings lead of 227 runs earlier than finally extending it to 308. (SCORECARD)

Listed below are the Highlights of India vs Bangladesh 1st Check Match Day 2 –