India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Shines As India Extend Lead To 308 Runs

India vs Bangladesh 1st Check Day 2 Highlights: India additional strengthened their grip within the Chennai Check vs Bangladesh, ending the day with a lead of 308 runs. Led by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 33, India scored 81 for 3 on the finish of play on Friday. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s highly effective spell (4 for 50) helped India bundle out Bangladesh for 149 runs. Bumrah scalped 4 wickets whereas Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep scalped two wickets every. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan was the highest scorer with 32 runs. With this efficiency, India took a first-innings lead of 227 runs earlier than finally extending it to 308. (SCORECARD)
Listed below are the Highlights of India vs Bangladesh 1st Check Match Day 2 –
September20202417:05 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: It is stumps!
India have scored 81 for 3 of their second innings by stumps on Day 2. Shubman Gill scored 33 not out whereas Rishabh Pant stays unbeaten on the rating of 12. The hosts have prolonged their result in 308 runs towards Bangladesh, who had been dismissed for 149 earlier within the day.
September20202416:59 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Large blunder from Kohli!
Virat Kohli determined to not evaluate the LBW resolution that went towards him. Later, UltraEdge revealed that Kohli bought a nick of his bat earlier than the ball hit his entrance pad. It was a large blunder from the Indian batter as he couldn’t realise that he truly bought an edge on the ball. Had Kohli identified that he may have saved himself with a evaluate. The replays even left India captain Rohit Sharma in frustration.
September20202416:49 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT!
Virat Kohli is gone! It was a fuller ball from Mehidy Hasan turning into Kohli and the latter was caught plumb in entrance of the stumps. Umpire raised his finger over the enchantment from Bangladesh gamers and Kohli determined to not evaluate it.
IND 67/3 (19.2)
September20202416:42 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Kohli-Gill stable
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan have managed to maintain issues tight thus far with some disciplined bowling assault. In the meantime, each Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are additionally blissful dealing in singles.
IND 60/2 (17)
September20202416:31 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: FOUR!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz tossed it up and Shubman Gill has executed the sweep shot to perfection for a 4. It went by means of the backward sq. leg for the boundary. Gill is rising in confidence with the progress of his innings. Good signal for him and India!
IND 56/2 (13.3)
September20202416:27 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: 50 up for India!
Virat Kohli will get a single on the ultimate ball of Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s first over within the innings and India race to the 50-run mark on the lack of two wickets. Each Kohli and Shubman Gill have managed to maintain issues beneath management thus far.
IND 50/2 (12)
September20202416:16 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Kohli, Das share light-hearted second
Firstly of tenth over that was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, India’s Virat Kohli and Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das had been noticed sharing smiles after some good chat. It was a heartwarming second to see gamers of each the edges having a light-hearted second regardless of the competitors on the bottom.
September20202416:12 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: FOUR!
Wow! How good a shot is that from Shubman Gill. Nahid Rana bowled it simply barely quick outdoors the off stump and Gill took full toll of that. He transfered his weight on the backfoot after which puched it by means of level for a 4.
September20202416:07 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: FOUR!
7.2 – Virat Kohli is off the mark with a incredible 4 on the on aspect. It was a fuller ball from Hasan Mahmud and Kohli flicked it away for the boundary. Good technique to get his first runs on the board for Kohli.
September20202416:03 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Pacer Nahid Rana strikes and offers Bangladesh with a giant breakthrough. He dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departs for 10. The ball hits the skin fringe of the bat as wicketkeeper Litton Das makes no mistake and takes a surprising catch behind the stumps. Second wicket gone for India.
IND 28/2 (6.4 overs)
September20202415:56 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Gill-Jaiswal
Regardless of shedding the wicket of Rohit Sharma early within the sport, India are in a snug place as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are forming a very good partnership. Within the earlier over of Taskin Ahmed, the duo scores six runs, which embrace a boundary from Gill. Good batting from each the gamers.
IND 23/1 (5 overs)
September20202415:46 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Taskin Ahmed has supplied Bangladesh with a serious breakthrough as he dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma for five. Rohit tries to play a defensive shot however the ball finds the thick edge and travels straight to Zakir Hasan, positioned on the third slip. Zakir makes no mistake and takes a surprising catch. Rohit continues to disappoint as he as soon as once more will get out cheaply. India have misplaced their first wicket.
IND 15/1 (2.3 overs)
September20202415:39 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: India off to terrific begin
India are displaying their attacking cricket towards Bangladesh, proper from the very first over of their second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals no mercy to Taskin Ahmed and smashes two sensible boundaries because the Bangladesh pacer concedes 10 runs within the first over. What an excellent begin to the innings as India re excessive on confidence.
IND 10/0 (1 overs)
September20202415:30 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: We’re again
After bundling out Bangladesh for 149, India are again on subject to bat. They aren’t forcing the follow-on on Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have taken the crease and can goal to take India’s lead deeper. Then again, Taskin Ahmed will probably be bowling the primary over for Bangladesh because the guests eye some fast wickets.
September20202415:21 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh 149 all out
OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj stuns Nahid Rana and bowls him out for 11. With this, Bangladesh get bundled out for simply 149. With this, India have taken 227-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah, who had taken a four-wicket haul, misses out on a fifer. However nonetheless, India are in a dominating place and will probably be fascinating to see whether or not they power follow-on.
September20202415:00 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah takes his fourth wicket of the day and this time, he stuns Taskin Ahmed for 11. Bumrah delivers an ideal, on-point yorker, which leaves Taskin clueless. The ball gently passes under the bat and rattles up the leg stump. That is Bumrah’s four-hundredth worldwide wicket. What an excellent supply as Bangladesh go 9 down. Can Bumrah get a five-wicket haul immediately?
BAN 130/9 (42.4 overs)
September20202414:49 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Terrific effort from Siraj
Mohammed Siraj, who was taken off the sector someday again resulting from an harm, reveals sensible fielding effort. Taskin Ahmed mistimes a shot off Ravichandran Ashwin’s supply. Siraj, who was positioned on the mid-off, flies to his left and goes with each arms however the ball would not stick. Seeing this sensible effort, skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul applaud Siraj.
BAN 126/8 (39.5 overs)
September20202414:32 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: third session begins
Hey and welcome to the third and closing session of play on Day 2 of the primary Check between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Earlier than going for tea, Bangladesh’s rating learn 112/8 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (12*) standing unbeaten on the crease. He’ll now be joined by Taskin Ahmed on the crease because the duo will now goal to remain unbeaten on the crease, in an effort to scale back the path. Then again, India bowlers are aiming to bundle out Bangladesh on the earliest to power a follow-on.
September20202414:16 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Out! And Tea
Hasan Mahmud departs. Massive outside-edge and Virat Kohli is a protected pair of arms at second slip. Bangladesh are gazing a follow-on now. This additionally marks the top of the second session, and indicators Tea.
BAN 112/8 (36.5 overs)
September20202414:07 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh survive
Bangladesh tried to squeeze in a single which was by no means on, and that just about resulted in catastrophe! India captain Rohit Sharma does properly at mid-off to return shortly, however misses the stumps on the non-striker’s finish by a whisker. Fortunate Hasan Mahmud!
BAN 111/7 (36 overs)
September20202413:58 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Siraj returns
Large aid for India. Mohammed Siraj appears to have dismissed his harm scare, and is again bowling! In the meantime, Bangladesh have crept previous the 100-run mark, nonetheless 7 wickets down.
BAN 100/7 (33 overs)
September20202413:51 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: SHAKIB DEPARTS!
Large, enormous second within the sport! Shakib Al Hasan has to comply with Litton Das again into the dugout. Shakib messes up a reverse sweep, sending a catch straight as much as Rishabh Pant. An extended delay, because the umpires test whether or not it has hit the bottom or not. It didn’t, and Shakib walks again for 32.
BAN 92/7 (30.3 overs)
September20202413:38 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Litton Das out!
Large blow for Bangladesh. Simply because the partnership was getting steady, Litton Das perishes. Ravindra Jadeja bowls, Litton tries to slog however a very good catch within the deep by substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel! Litton departs for 22.
BAN 91/6 (28.2 overs)
September20202413:33 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Shakib-Litton stable for Bangladesh
Bangladesh are on the trail of restoration as Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are forming an excellent partnership. Within the earlier over of Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib hits a boundary because the spinner leaks 5 runs. The duo is getting Bangladesh again on observe with their partnership. Will this be a sport changer for Bangladesh?
BAN 88/5 (27 overs)
September20202413:24 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Harm scare for India
WOAH!!! An enormous blow to India as pacer Mohammed Siraj has picked up a leg harm. Shakib Al Hasan performs a very good sweep shot off Ravindra Jadeja’s supply. To cease the ball from going throughout the boundary rope, Siraj offers full effort. He stops the ball after which begins limping. The crew physio rushes onto the bottom and Siraj has been taken away. Presently, batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken the sector because the fielder.
BAN 79/5 (23 overs)
September20202413:08 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh batters survive mix-up
OHHH!!! That would have been harmful. Litton Das performs a shot off Akash Deep’s supply and runs for a single. Shakib, who was standing on the different finish, appears assured and runs however Litton appears confused and stays standing. Litton begins operating when Shakib is already midway by means of. Ravichandran Ashwin grabs the ball and throws it in direction of the non-striker’s finish however Litton make it to the spot on time.
BAN 66/5 (18.4 overs)
September20202412:58 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh take sigh of aid
The duo of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan is slowly forming a very good partnership and getting Bangladesh’s innings again on observe. Within the earlier over of Akash Deep, Litton hits a boundary because the pacer concedes 5 runs. The duo is usually rotating the strike and protecting the scoreboard shifting for Bangladesh.
BAN 64/5 (17 overs)
September20202412:46 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh go previous 50
After an enormous battle, Bangladesh have gone previous the 50-run mark within the second session on Day 2 of the primary Check towards India. Within the earlier over of Jasprit Bumrah, each Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan smash one boundary every and take crew’s rating forward. Presently, Bangladesh are in serious trouble as their batters are getting dominated by India’s robust tempo assault. The follow-on is on the playing cards as India are aiming to bundle out Bangladesh on the earliest.
BAN 53/5 (15 overs)
September20202412:35 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah does it once more and this time, he removes Mushfiqur Rahim for 8. Rahim will get overwhelmed by Bumrah’s beautiful tempo because the ball finds the skin edge. Flies to 2nd slip and behind him, KL Rahul, who was positioned on the 2nd slip, judges it superbly to take it with each arms. Fifth wicket gone for Bangladesh because the guests battle to seek out momentum.
BAN 40/5 (12.5 overs)
September20202412:30 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj has joined the celebration in type and he dismisses the harmful trying Najmul Hossain Shanto for 20. Shanto, who smashed a boundary within the earlier over, appears to drive it away however the ball hits the thick edge and goes straight to Virat Kohli, who then takes a easy catch on the second slip. Fourth wicket gone for Bangladesh as India dominate the proceedings.
BAN 36/4 (11.1 overs)
September20202412:13 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: 2nd session begins
Hey and welcome to the second session of play on Day 2 of the primary Check between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Earlier than going for lunch, Bangladesh’s rating learn 26/3 with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim standing unbeaten on the crease. The duo will now goal to convey out the guests out of the mess and sew a steady partnership within the second session of the day. Then again, India bowlers are aiming for some extra wickets, in an effort to keep their higher hand within the sport.
September20202411:38 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Lunch
This marks the top of the primary session on Day 2 of the primary Check between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. At Lunch, Bangladesh’s rating learn 26/3 with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim standing unbeaten on the crease. Throughout the first session, India bought bundled out for 376 with Hasan Mahmud registering his five-wicket haul. Later coming to bat, Bangladesh misplaced their opener Shadman Islam for two after Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled him along with his beautiful tempo. Later, Akash Deep surprised the group along with his two back-to-back scalps to take away Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque.
September20202411:32 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!!! WOAH!!!! Akash Deep at his very best as he scalp two wickets in a row. After dismissing Zakir Hasan, he cleans up Mominul Haque on the very subsequent supply. Mominul tries to indicate a cautious strategy however the ball misses the bat and rattles up the off stump. An ecstatic Akash punches the air in celebration as India coach Gautam Gambhir will get off his seat to offer a standing ovation to the younger pacer.
BAN 22/3 (8.2 overs)
September20202411:28 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! After enjoying a good knock with the bat, pacer Akash Deep is again at his authentic finest as he offers India with a giant breakthrough with the ball. Akash dismisses Zakir Hasan for 3. Hasan tries to play a shot however the ball dodges the bat and knocks out the center stump. The gang goes berserk and celebrations are on within the Indian camp.
BAN 22/2 (8.1 overs)
September20202411:18 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: India eye one other wicket
The duo of Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto is slowly getting Bangladesh again on observe with their regular partnership. Within the earlier over of pacer Mohammed Siraj, the duo scores 5 runs, which additionally features a no-ball. India now goal to interrupt this partnership on the earliest to ship Bangladesh on the backfoot.
BAN 17/1 (6 overs)
September20202411:09 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: Bangladesh eye restoration
After shedding an early wicket of their opener Shadman Islam within the first over, Bangladesh presently have Zakir Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto on the crease. Within the earlier over of Jasprit Bumrah, the duo scores 5 runs, which embrace a boundary from Shanto. The duo now goals to convey out one-down Bangladesh from the mess.
BAN 8/1 (3 overs)
September20202410:57 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah begins along with his enterprise from the very first over itself. On the final supply of the primary over, Bumrah bamboozles Shadman Islam, who will get bowled out for two. Bumrah delivers an ideal size ball as Islam doesn’t cowl the off-stump and shoulders arms. The ball rattles up the highest of the off stump as India get their first wicket. Bumrah actually dwelling as much as expectations of the followers. One wicket gone for Bangladesh.
BAN 2/1 (1 overs)
September20202410:49 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 1 Reside: We’re again
After bundling out India at 376, Bangladesh come out to bat. The duo of Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan have began the proceedings for Bangladesh within the first session. The duo goals to sew a very good partnership, in an effort to present Bangladesh with a terrific begin. Then again, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will probably be bowling the primary over for India and eyes some fast wickets.
September20202410:40 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 1 Reside: India bundled out for 376
OUT!!! Hasan Mahmud dismisses Jasprit Bumrah for seven. Bumrah tries to play a defensive shot however the ball finds a thick edge and Zakir Hasan takes a very good catch on the third slip. With this, Hasan Mahmud will get a five-wicket haul and India bundled out for 376. This was Hasan’s second five-wicket haul in third Check match of his profession.
September20202410:33 (IST)
IND vs BAN, 1st Check Day 2 Reside: OUT
OUT!!!! Taskin Ahmed is on hearth immediately as he has taken his third wicket of the day. This time, India’s final hope and the strongest Ravichandran Ashwin departs for 113. Ashwin smashes it arduous for a six however his shot lacks energy because the ball comes down Najmul Hossain Shanto takes an excellent catch on the deep mid-off. A vital wicket gone for India and receives an enormous spherical of applause from the Indian camp and the followers.
IND 374/9 (91 overs)
