Independent Artist Platform UnitedMasters Launches DEBUT+ Subscription Tier

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – UnitedMasters, the main software program and providers platform for impartial artists representing high acts like Brent Faiyaz, Anycia, and BigXthaPlug, as we speak introduced the launch of its new DEBUT+ tier, geared toward increasing entry to the platform’s industry-leading instruments and providers. This newest providing, priced at $19.99 yearly, opens UnitedMaster’s premium music distribution platform to all aspiring artists who need to get their music on main streaming platforms whereas retaining 100% of their royalties.

To coincide with the launch of the brand new subscription tier, UnitedMasters is launching an impartial artist problem. The problem invitations US-based artists utilizing UnitedMasters to submit tracks for an opportunity to win a grand prize valued at $250,000. The excellent prize bundle contains an artist accomplice cope with A&R and advertising and marketing funds, a coveted efficiency slot at SELECTCON 2024 in New York, a full-scale artist improvement and advertising and marketing motion plan, and entry to UnitedMasters’ full-service music crew for assist. The winner will be a part of UnitedMasters’ elite Accomplice roster, gaining priceless assets and publicity to assist propel their music profession to new heights.

To be thought of for the problem, artists should:

Be primarily based within the US

Be a DEBUT+ or SELECT member

Launch a observe by way of UM after June 1st, 2024

Submit on IG or TikTok with their sound

Tag @unitedmasters and add the official problem hashtag #debutcontest

Full the submission kind on our problem web page

“Making it in music has by no means been extra doable for impartial artists, but it surely nonetheless requires the correct accomplice. UnitedMasters presents essentially the most compelling providing for impartial artists in any style at each stage of their careers,” mentioned Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO. “With DEBUT+ and the Make Your Debut Problem, we’re welcoming the subsequent wave of impartial artists into our ecosystem and empowering them with the expertise, training, and progress alternatives to launch sustainable careers on their phrases.”

The introduction of the DEBUT+ tier additionally builds on UnitedMasters’ popularity for cultivating breakout impartial stars like FloyyMenor, Tobe Nwigwe, and Earthgang and supplying upcoming artists with the providers and steering they should get their artwork on all main streaming platforms at first of their artist journey.

UnitedMasters continues to be the one platform that provides the correct instruments and an precise path for any artist with the drive, hustle, and expertise to scale their careers as Texas rapper BigXThaPlug did, ranging from 500 month-to-month listeners on Spotify to tens of millions in streaming income per thirty days and placements with the world’s greatest manufacturers just like the NFL and ESPN.

Past distribution, UnitedMasters provides essentially the most complete providers for artists at each stage, immediately serving to develop fanbases and maximize earnings. DEBUT+ provides impartial artists:

Distribution to 50+ streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, and extra

Limitless music releases, going dwell in simply 5 days

Superior streaming analytics and reporting

Entry to premium instructional assets and personalised teaching powered by the experience of UnitedMasters veteran music executives

Highly effective promotional instruments like ArtistPages and MasterLinks

One of the best app/mobile-first expertise in distribution

High quality assist, quick pre-scheduled launch choices, and cut up funds with collaborators

With the introduction of this new tier, UnitedMasters makes this path much more accessible to rising artists, empowering them to take management of their futures.





