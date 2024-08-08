Incumbent Missouri senators survive primary challenges across the state • Missouri Independent

Each incumbent Missouri senator challenged in Tuesday’s primaries received renomination, however Republican voters rejected sitting Home members in 5 districts.

Within the Senate primaries, a giant cash benefit typically, however not in each case, carried the day. One notable exception was within the thirty first District of western Missouri, the place incumbent state Sen. Rick Brattin of Harrisonville defeated two challengers with a plurality of the votes.

Brattin took 47% of the vote in opposition to state Reps. Mike Haffner of Nice Hill and Dan Houx of Warrensburg. Houx spent virtually $600,000 from his marketing campaign and joint fundraising PAC, roughly $100,000 greater than Brattin and Haffner mixed.

“I’m extremely grateful for the dedication and love that was poured into this marketing campaign from all our supporters,” Brattin mentioned in a information launch.

Primaries will take a look at incumbents in yr of historic turnover for Missouri Senate

With the first outcomes, Republicans are assured of getting 16 seats of 34 seats within the Senate – 14 incumbents not on the poll plus two districts the place the first winner is unopposed – whereas Democrats are assured of 4 – three incumbents plus state Sen. Angela Mosley of Florissant, who held off the problem from state Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark within the thirteenth District in a battle between well-established St. Louis Democratic factions.

Democrats hope to choose up as many as three seats, which might give the Senate a 21-13 Republican majority.

Within the Home, unopposed Republicans are assured of 28 seats within the 163-member chamber, whereas Democrats have 18 seats the place their nominee is unopposed. There are additionally two Republican districts and 4 Democratic districts the place the nominee faces solely minor social gathering competitors in November.

Democrats hope to select up no less than three seats from the present 111-52 GOP majority, which might break the two-thirds supermajority in place for greater than a decade.

Together with Brattin and Mosley, Democratic state Sen. Barbara Washington defeated her challenger, former state Rep. Brandon Ellington, within the ninth District, which covers the east aspect of Kansas Metropolis and Raytown. Washington received about 79% of the vote and can face Republican Derron Black in November in a district that typically votes 80% Democratic.

And in southwest Missouri, Republican state Sen. Mike Moon of Ash Grove simply turned again the problem from enterprise proprietor Susan Haralson of Ozark within the twenty ninth District, taking 77% of the vote. Haralson had made a difficulty of Moon’s give attention to social points and counted on a redrawn district to have an opportunity.

The winner will face Ron Monnig, a Democrat from Eagle Rock, in a district the place former President Donald Trump took 77.5% of the vote in 2020.

The Republican Home incumbents who have been defeated Tuesday are state Reps. Chris Sander of Lone Jack, a two-term lawmaker who misplaced the thirty third District to Carolyn Caton; Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon, a three-term lawmaker who misplaced the sixty fourth District to Deanna Self; Kyle Marquart of Washington, Missouri, a primary time period lawmaker who misplaced the 109th District in Franklin County to the person he beat in 2022 to take the seat, John Simmons, additionally of Washington; Gary Bonacker of Home Springs in Jefferson County, a first-term consultant who misplaced the 111th District to Cecelie Williams of Dittmer; and Lisa Thomas, a two-term member from Lake Ozark who misplaced to Jeff Vernetti of Camdenton.

Caton and Williams will likely be unopposed in November.

Sander, one of many solely overtly homosexual Republicans within the Missouri Home, final yr turned the goal of an effort to censure him by some members of the Jackson County Republican Celebration after he launched laws to repeal the portion of the state structure that claims the one legitimate marriages are “between a person and a lady.”

In the course of the marketing campaign, Caton criticized Sander for voting in opposition to payments to ban gender transition medical procedures for transgender minors and prohibit transgender athletes from competing at school sports activities in response to their gender id.

“I’m the one true conservative on this race, not like my opponent I’ve by no means questioned being a republican,” Caton wrote in a single social media put up.

The 2 Senate districts the place the first winner faces no opposition are the twenty seventh District in southeast Missouri and the thirty third District in southern Missouri.

Within the twenty seventh, an open seat as a result of incumbent state Sen. Holly Rehder ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton defeated Jacob Turner of Jackson, who was making his second bid for workplace, and state Rep. Chris Dinkins of Lesterville, who had received 4 phrases within the Home.

Within the thirty third District, open due to time period limits, state Rep. Brad Hudson of Cape Truthful defeated state Rep. Travis Smith of Dora.

Burger’s marketing campaign and PAC spent virtually two occasions the mixed spending of his opponents, however Hudson bucked the development, spending lower than Smith however not falling as far behind within the money chase because the candidates dealing with Burger.

In different contested primaries, Home Speaker Professional Tem Mike Henderson of Bonne Terre defeated state Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway within the third District, open as a result of incumbent Sen. Elaine Gannon declined to run once more.

“I need to thank Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway for her service to this group and for working a spirited, optimistic marketing campaign,” Henderson mentioned in a information launch after his victory.

Doug Halbert of Hematite is the Democratic candidate in a district that went about 69% for Trump in 2020.

The opposite districts the place the better-funded candidates misplaced are the eleventh District of Jackson County and the twenty third District in St. Charles County.

Within the eleventh District, Joe Nicola of Grain Valley, who has run for Congress and Senate up to now, defeated State Rep. Aaron McMullen of Independence and David Martin of Kansas Metropolis.

McMullen spent greater than $500,000 from his marketing campaign committee and joint fundraising PAC, whereas Nicola spent about $75,000.

He’ll face State Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat from Independence, who was unopposed within the main and whose most up-to-date stories confirmed he had just below $160,000 in his marketing campaign fund and virtually $260,000 in his Independence Management PAC.

Within the twenty third District – house to defeated gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Invoice Eigel – three-term state Rep. Adam Shnelting of St. Charles spent about $240,000 from his marketing campaign committee and joint fundraising PAC to defeat State Rep. Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters, who spent greater than $1 million, Dan O’Connell of St. Peters and Wealthy Chrismer of St. Peters, a former St. Charles County clerk.

The Democratic candidate is Matt Williams of St. Charles, a first-time candidate.

The twenty third District, which is taken into account aggressive based mostly on previous voting, is without doubt one of the six Democrats should win to fulfill their objective of 13 seats within the higher chamber.

The fifteenth District in St. Louis County, open on account of time period limits, is one other district focused by Democrats. Former state Rep. David Gregory of Chesterfield, who misplaced a 2022 main for state auditor, prevailed in a three-way contest in opposition to Mark Tougher, elected thrice to the St. Louis County Council, Jim Bowlin, a two-term mayor of Wildwood.

Gregory spent about $450,000 on the race, virtually double the mixed spending by Tougher and Bowlin. He’ll face lawyer Joe Pereles, who was unopposed and has amassed a marketing campaign fund of just about $650,000.

The larger spender received in considered one of two open seat districts with primaries however the last main fundraising stories will present who spent extra within the different.

Within the twenty first District of northwest Missouri, two-term state Rep. Kurtis Gregory of Marshall spent virtually $700,000 from his marketing campaign committee and joint fundraising PAC to defeat three-term state Rep. Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs, who spent about $375,000. Jim Bates of Liberty is the Democratic candidate within the district that’s rated 63% Republican based mostly on voting historical past.

Within the seventh District in Kansas Metropolis, state Rep. Patty Lewis scored a 2-1 victory over Pat Contreras, the Democratic nominee for state treasurer in 2016.

The newest fundraising stories present Lewis had a slight edge in whole spending, $292,000 to $267,000.

Joey LaSalle is the Republican candidate within the district, which is closely Democratic.

This text has been corrected to indicate 5 incumbent Republican Home members have been defeated and that it was Jacob Turner’s second bid for public workplace.