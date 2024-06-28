‘Incredible’: Trump praises Tim Scott’s work on opportunity zones during debate 

ATLANTA (WCBD)- Former President Donald Trump gave Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) a shout-out throughout Thursday’s presidential debate, fueling hypothesis that he may very well be Trump’s working mate.

Trump referred to one in every of Scott’s outstanding financial initiatives, alternative zones, as “probably the most profitable financial developments ever within the nation.”

“Tim Scott who’s unimaginable. He did an awesome job,” Trump mentioned. “A fantastic senator from South Carolina.”

“He got here to me with the thought, it was an awesome concept. It’s probably the most profitable growth acts ever within the nation, alternative zones,” he added. “And the largest beneficiaries are blacks, and that’s why we now have one of the best numbers with them in possibly ever.”

In 2020, Scott launched laws creating alternative zones via the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was touted as a option to spur financial development by providing tax advantages to companies that put money into rural and low-income communities.

It grew to become a key piece of laws that Trump labored with Scott on when he was within the White Home.

In accordance with Scott, “Alternative Zones put the decision-making within the arms of state and native leaders who know their communities greatest. This incentive goals to elevate complete communities out of poverty.”

Some Democrats, nonetheless, argue the initiative quantities to handouts to rich traders and enormous companies and does little to spur job creation as claimed.

Each Trump and President Biden are ramping up outreach efforts to Black voters, hoping to shore up assist forward of November.

Scott, the lone Black Republican within the Senate, lately launched a $14 million marketing campaign focusing on minority voters in a number of swing states.

He has been floated as a possible vice-presidential decide for Trump since spending his personal marketing campaign final 12 months.

Trump has typically joked that Scott has made a greater surrogate than he did a candidate.