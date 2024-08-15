Increase in Human Parvovirus B19 Activity in the United States | The Transmission

CDC The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) is issuing this Well being Alert Community (HAN) Well being Advisory to inform healthcare suppliers, public well being authorities, and the general public about present will increase in human parvovirus B19 exercise in the US. Parvovirus B19 is a seasonal respiratory virus that’s transmitted by means of respiratory droplets by folks with symptomatic or asymptomatic an infection. Within the first quarter of 2024, public well being authorities in 14 European nations noticed unusually excessive numbers of circumstances of parvovirus B19. In the US, there is no such thing as a routine surveillance for parvovirus B19, and it’s not a notifiable situation. Just lately, CDC has acquired studies indicating elevated parvovirus B19 exercise in the US. Knowledge embody elevated take a look at positivity for parvovirus B19 in scientific specimens and pooled plasma from a big industrial laboratory, and studies of clusters of parvovirus B19-associated problems amongst pregnant folks and folks with sickle cell illness. The proportion of individuals with IgM antibodies, an indicator of current an infection, elevated amongst all ages from 104 IU/mL elevated from 1.5% in December 2023 to 19.9% in June 2024.
